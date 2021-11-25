Technologies of the future discussed at Uludag Economy Summit - Son Dakika

How emerging technologies will transform traditional industries was discussed in the 'Technologies Transforming the Future' session sponsored by BSH. General Director of Sahibinden.com Burak Ertas, General Director of Dell Technologies Isil Hasdemir, Co-founder of Furhat Robotics & Technology Investor of WIR Group Preben Wik, and Vice Chairman of Uipath Europe Tansu Yegen attended the panel moderated by former Ambassador and TSKB Member of Board Mithat Rende at the Uludag Economy Summit organized by Capital, Ekonomist, and StartUp magazines.

ERTAS: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, BLOCKCHAIN, AND BIG DATA ARE ON OUR AGENDA

General Director of Sahibinden.com Burak Ertas said, "Software and hardware systems feed each other. As the hardware evolves, work is being done for faster software. This makes it possible to process and interpretation of big data more easily. The destination is the internet of things. Artificial intelligence, blockchain, and big data are on our agenda."

HASDEMIR: SECURITY REQUIRES A HOLISTIC VIEW

General Director of Dell Technologies Isil Hasdemir said, "With the pandemic, everyone has entered the digital transformation process whether it is on their agenda or not. The missing part is security. It's clear we're lagging behind in cybersecurity. Security requires a holistic view and predominantly plan A is not to be hacked. But no one has a plan B."

WIK: OUR COMMUNICATION WITH ROBOTS CAN BE TAKEN TO ANOTHER DIMENSION

On the other hand, Co-founder of Furhat Robotics & Technology Investor of WIR Group Preben Wik said, "In the concept of robot, there are social differences in traditional robots. Humans have worked with robots for years, but our relationship is a little different. In fact, we should be able to communicate with robots the same way we do with humans. If what we call social robots come true, our communication with robots can be taken to another dimension."

YEGEN: EVEN IF WE DO NOT DEVELOP AI, WE SHOULD KNOW WHAT IS IT

Vice-Chairman of Uipath Europe Tansu Yegen said, "Artificial intelligence (AI) is coming, it will seriously change many things and will marginalize those who cannot adapt. We must not be afraid. It is enough to know what it is and improve ourselves. As a country, we can move on to the development stage later, but we must know how to use it no matter what. We have a market of 15.7 trillion dollars in front of us and The USA and China are fighting a serious war on this issue."