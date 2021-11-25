Uludag Economy Summit: 'Raising self-confident generations' was discussed - Son Dakika

At the Uludag Economy Summit held in Istanbul, purpose-orientedness while raising self-confident generations was discussed. At the "Purpose-Oriented: Raising Self-Confident Generations" session, sponsored by Orkid, the issue of the future of youth under pandemic and digitalization conditions was discussed by senior executives of various institutions and organizations in Turkey. Organized by Capital, Economist, and StartUp magazines, Uludag Economy Summit's session sponsored by Orkid, "Purpose-Oriented: Raising Self-Confident Generations" was moderated by TBWA/Group Istanbul CEO Burcu Ozdemir. UNDP Turkey Resident Representative Louisa Vinton, Turkish Volleyball Federation President M. Akif Ustundag, TEGV President Oktay Ozinci, and P&G Turkey, Caucasus and Central Asia Chairman Tankut Turnaoglu attended the panel.

VINTON: WE SHOULD GROW SELF-CONFIDENT, ENTREPRENEURS YOUTH

UNDP Turkey Resident Representative Louisa Vinton, who took the first floor at the panel, stated that the goal of raising future generations is included among the UN sustainable development goals and stated that it is necessary to develop new perspectives against new issues that come into our lives with digitalization and pandemic. "For example, if we can channel the $422 billion that governments spend on fossil fuels to things like renewable energy or gender equality, we'll be successful. We see that we can achieve significant results even with only one percent of pension funds in the world."

USTUNDAG: THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS, WE ALSO GRANT SCHOLARSHIPS TO OUR YOUNG ATHLETES

Turkish Volleyball Federation President M. Akif Ustundag stated that they attach great importance to our young people getting a good education and that they provide this training to the youth at the Volleyball High School in Ankara. Stating the way for young people is paved thanks to sponsorships, Ustundag said that besides meeting their needs such as accommodation and nutrition, students are also given scholarships.

OZINCI: TEGV HAD 3 MILLION CHILDREN IN 26 YEARS

TEGV President Oktay Ozinci stated that three elements are missing in education, namely quantity, quality, and education equality, having said that they are trying to provide the necessary opportunities to eliminate these deficiencies, especially in regions with relatively fewer socio-economic opportunities, by reaching nearly 3 million children in 26 years. Ozinci also stressed that 100.000 volunteers are working currently and 70% of these volunteers are university students. Saying that TEGV also contributed to the development of these young people, Ozinci added they created the TEGV digital platform during the pandemic.

TURNAOGLU: KINDNESS IS IN OUR DNA

P&G Turkey, Caucasus, and Central Asia Chairman Tankut Turnaoglu stated that P&G has reached 5 billion people in the world, and its brands are in nine of every 10 households in Turkey, and he expects these people to contribute to their lives from P&G. Reminding the German poet Goethe's saying, "Kindness is the golden chain that binds people together," Turnaoglu added, "Kindness is in our DNA."

Mentioning P&G's acts of kindness in Turkey, he stated that they donated nearly 7 million products through the Red Crescent with the "Hopefully to Tomorrow" project, also with the Head and Shoulder's brand they donated shopping vouchers to hairdressers who lost their business in quarantine, and the Panthene brand they donated hair to women with cancer who lost their hair.