THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 75 Baskonia: 53

16.12.2021 22:41
Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague 16. hafta maçında İspanyol ekibi Baskonia'yı etti.

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague 16. hafta maçında İspanyol ekibi Baskonia'yı etti. Sarı-lacivertli ekip mücadeleden 75-53 galip ayrılarak üst üste 4., toplamda da 7. galibiyetini elde etti.

Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik

Hakemler: Robert Lottermoser (Almanya) xx, Piotr Pastusiak (Polonya) xx, Milos Koljensic (Karadağ) xx

Fenerbahçe Beko: Jan Vesely xxx 13, Dyshawn Pierre x 4, Pierria Henry xx 6, Melih Mahmutoğlu x 3, Devin Booker x 8, Achille Polonara xxx 15, Nando de Colo xxx 17, Marko Guduric xx 7, Şehmus Hazer x 2, Metecan Birsen x

Başantrenör: Aleksandar Djordjevic

Baskonia: Steven Enoch xx 14, Simone Fontecchio x 5, Tadas Sedekerskis x 8, Lamar Peters x, Wade Baldwin x 5, Jayson Granger x 8, Rokas Giedraitis x 2, Matt Costello x 5, Arturs Kurucs x 4, Landry Nnoko x 2, Vanja Marinkovic x

Başantrenör: Dusko Ivanovic

1. Periyot: 19-14 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 43-28 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 55-43 (Fenerbahçe lehine) - İSTANBUL

