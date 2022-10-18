THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 84 LDLC Asvel: 63 - Son Dakika
18.10.2022 23:02
THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 84 LDLC Asvel: 63

Türk Hava Yolları EuroLeague 3. hafta karşılaşmasında Fenerbahçe Beko, Fransız temsilcisi LDLC Asvel'i konuk etti.

Türk Hava Yolları EuroLeague 3. hafta karşılaşmasında Fenerbahçe Beko, Fransız temsilcisi LDLC Asvel'i konuk etti. Sarı-lacivertliler mücadeleden 84-63 galip ayrılarak 3'te 3 yaptı.

Salon: Ülker Sports Arena

Hakemler: Miguel Angel Perez (İspanya), Luka Kardum (Hırvatistan), Kristaps Konstantinovs (Letonya)

Fenerbahçe Beko: Nick Calathes xx 11, Scottie Wilbekin xx 15, Dyshawn Pierre x 5, Nigel Hayes-Davis xx, Johnathan Motley xx 13, Metecan Birsen x 6, Şehmus Hazer x 3, Carsen Edwards xxx 19, Melih Mahmutoğlu x, Tonye Jekiri x 5, Marko Guduric xx 7, Devin Booker x

Başantrenör: Dimitris Itoudis

LDLC Asvel: Jonah Mathews x 6, Anthony Polite x, Amine Noua x 2, Charles Kahudi x, Paul Lacombe x 4, Antoine Diot x, Nando de Colo xx 10, Youssoupha Fall xx 17, David Lighty x 4, Retin Obasohan x 5, Yves Pons xx 7

Başantrenör: TJ Parker

1. Periyot: 25-19 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)

Devre: 42-36 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)

3. Periyot: 65-46 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine) - İSTANBUL

Kaynak: İHA

Kaynak: İHA

Bu haber İhlas Haber Ajansı tarafından hazırlanmış olup habere Sondakika.com tarafından hiçbir editöryal müdahalede bulunulmamıştır. İhlas Haber Ajansı tarafından hazırlanan bütün haberler sitemizde hazırlandığı şekliyle otomatik servis edilmektedir. Bu nedenle haberin hukuki muhatabı İhlas Haber Ajansı kurumudur.

