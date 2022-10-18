THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 84 LDLC Asvel: 63

Türk Hava Yolları EuroLeague 3. hafta karşılaşmasında Fenerbahçe Beko, Fransız temsilcisi LDLC Asvel'i konuk etti. Sarı-lacivertliler mücadeleden 84-63 galip ayrılarak 3'te 3 yaptı.
Salon: Ülker Sports Arena
Hakemler: Miguel Angel Perez (İspanya), Luka Kardum (Hırvatistan), Kristaps Konstantinovs (Letonya)
Fenerbahçe Beko: Nick Calathes xx 11, Scottie Wilbekin xx 15, Dyshawn Pierre x 5, Nigel Hayes-Davis xx, Johnathan Motley xx 13, Metecan Birsen x 6, Şehmus Hazer x 3, Carsen Edwards xxx 19, Melih Mahmutoğlu x, Tonye Jekiri x 5, Marko Guduric xx 7, Devin Booker x
Başantrenör: Dimitris Itoudis
LDLC Asvel: Jonah Mathews x 6, Anthony Polite x, Amine Noua x 2, Charles Kahudi x, Paul Lacombe x 4, Antoine Diot x, Nando de Colo xx 10, Youssoupha Fall xx 17, David Lighty x 4, Retin Obasohan x 5, Yves Pons xx 7
Başantrenör: TJ Parker
1. Periyot: 25-19 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
Devre: 42-36 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
3. Periyot: 65-46 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine) - İSTANBUL
