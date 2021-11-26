86-yeard old makes living by collecting scrap with his donkey and dog - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
26.11.2021 15:20
Ilyas Kivircik (86), living in Edirne, makes a living by collecting scrap with his donkey 'Gulsah and dog 'Comar' on the streets. "I earn an average of 10 to 30 per day from the scraps I collect. I also receive an old-age pension from the state.

Ilyas Kivircik (86), living in Edirne, makes a living by collecting scrap with his donkey 'Gulsah and dog 'Comar' on the streets. "I earn an average of 10 to 30 per day from the scraps I collect. I also receive an old-age pension from the state. That money is enough for my donkey and my dog" said Kivircik stating that he works despite his advanced age.

Ilyas Kivircik, who lives in Yildirim District of Edirne and father of 8, makes a living by collecting scrap on the streets with his dog 'Comar' and with his carriage drawn by his donkey 'Gulsah'. Kivircik, who looks very healthy and vigorous despite his advanced age, stated that he was actually 91 years old and that he was registered late in the registers of persons.  Living in his own house with a garden with his dog and donkey, Kivircik makes a living with the money he earns between 10 and 30 liras per day from scrap collecting and the old-age pension he receives from the state.

'I STARTED DOING SPORTS IN THE MILITARY AND NEVER QUIT'

Expressing that he owes his health and vigor to sports, Ilyas Kivircik said, "I started doing sports while I was doing my military service and I never stopped. I run and walk, this is the biggest impact of staying fit. I have never smoked in my life. I lost my wife 20 years ago, I have 4 girls and 4 boys, the oldest is 67 years old. I also have many grandchildren. I collect scraps. I make a living by selling the scraps I collect on the streets. I've been selling scraps I've collected for nearly 30 years. I previously worked as a farm laborer in the fields. Donkey is my bread and butter, we are best friends and its name is Gulsah. I take better care of it than myself. I'm used to collecting scrap on the street and it's not hard for me to work. I'm used to working on the streets."

"I EARN AN AVERAGE OF 10 TO 30 PER DAY"

Kivircik, who lives with his donkey and dog in his own shanty without receiving any financial support from his children, said, "I earn an average of 10 to 30 per day from the scraps I collect. I also receive an old-age pension from the state. That money is enough for my donkey and my dog."

Kaynak: DHA

