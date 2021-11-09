Artist painted the woman of his dreams, then found her in real life - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
09.11.2021 16:57
Iranian artist Ahad Saadi, who portrayed the woman of his dreams years ago, told the love story that has started in the exhibition he organized in 2009 when his path crossed with Parisa Karamnezhad, who happened to look like the woman in the painting.

Iranian artist Ahad Saadi, who portrayed the woman of his dreams years ago, told the love story that has started in the exhibition he organized in 2009 when his path crossed with Parisa Karamnezhad, who happened to look like the woman in the painting.

Iranian artist Ahad Saadi, who created a branch of art known as 'Azarnegari' which involves burning fabrics with fire, said "I want someone like this" by painting the woman of his dreams years ago as a result of growing pressure to get married by his mother. After his mother's prayer of 'May God gives life to this, may it be yours', Saadi signed the portrait and decided to include it in the exhibition he organized in 2009. Parisa Karamnezhad, who is among the important artists of Iran like Saadi, also participated in the exhibition. Drawing attention to her resemblance to the portrait, Karamnezhad stunned many people including Saadi in the hall. Saadi, who fell in love at first sight and could not hide his excitement, reached Karamnezhad after trying for a while. The couple, who ended up getting married after their relationship started a year and a half after the exhibition, have told about their extraordinary love story to DHA.

'MAY GOD GIVE LIFE TO HER, MAY SHE BE YOURS'

Azarnegari artist Ahad Saadi stated that he decided to paint the woman of his dreams after his mother's questions about his private life. "The best part of Azarnegari for me was Parisa. One day I wanted to draw a portrait of a woman. And I did this by thinking about how a woman my soul dream would be. Sometimes my mother would also ask, 'Ahad, do you have a lover?' But I believed a lot in love, true love, a beautiful love. While I was painting this portrait, my mother came to the workshop and asked, 'Ahad, what a beautiful girl this is, what are you doing?' And I said, 'The girl I dream about, I want someone like that who has eyes like this, and hair like this'. Then my mother said, 'This is a really beautiful girl, may God give life to her, may she be yours'. Thus, this painting was signed with this sentence" told Saadi.

'THE GIRL WALKING THROUGH THE DOOR LOOK LIKE THE PAINTING'

Stating that he organized one last exhibition in Iran before settling in Istanbul, Ahad Saadi says that the 'Big Bang' of the opening in 2009 was Parisa Karamnezhad. Talking about the first time he met his wife Parisa, Saadi said, "Parisa was the love 'Big Bang' of the exhibition opening for me. My sister was with me and was welcoming the guests when Parisa entered. She poked me and said 'Ahad, The girl walking through the door looks like the painting you did'. Although I still did not see Parisa at that time, I was aware that my heart was beating incredibly and I could not understand why. I was thinking what could it be, as soon as I saw Parisa's eyes, I said, 'This is the reason'.

"A YEAR AND A HALF LATER, I PROPOSED TO HER AT OUR FIRST MEETING"

Stating that he invited Parisa Karamnezhad to his workshop to take pictures of the artworks after the exhibition and Karamnezhad came to the workshop with her mother, Ahad Saadi said that they could not meet for a year and a half because they had no contact points other than social media. "For a year and a half, I was checking social media at a certain time every night, and that night I checked as well and went to bed. For a moment there was a different feeling during sleep, like the one I felt when I saw Parisa that night. And suddenly I wanted to get out of bed and check social media. When I checked, I saw that Parisa was online on social media at the time and we wrote to each other. Then I invited Parisa to my exhibition in Istanbul and we had our first meeting there after a year and a half. I invited her to dinner and proposed to her right there. After my proposal, Parisa asked me for a month to think about it, but thankfully, she called within 24 hours and said yes" said Saadi, stating that his wife did not use social media actively at that time.

"AHAD'S EXCITED GAZE AROUSED A DIFFERENT FEELING"

Parisa Karamnezhad, who stated that she noticed that a woman was pointing at her and showing her to Ahad Saadi the first time she entered the exhibition and that she was quite surprised by this situation, describes the first day they met with the following words:

"Since I did not have much time, I did not want to go to the exhibitions, but that day my friend insisted to go and I accepted. I entered the exhibition, there was a lady next to Ahad at that time, and she strangely touched his arm and pointed at me. They were staring at me and I couldn't understand why. Then I started to tour the exhibition and I understood why when I saw the 4th and 5th paintings. I came across the painting, I and my friend looked at the painting then we stared at each other and I thought, 'Does it look like me?' Then I thought, it might look similar, but on the other hand, Ahad's excited gaze aroused a different feeling."

"I DEEPLY FELT THAT BEAUTIFUL FEELING IN AHAD"

Karamnezhad also talked about the day they met again after a year and a half, "Time passed, Valentine's Day is also my birthday, I took to social media that day to thank for the congratulatory messages. As soon as I logged into my account, Ahad wrote 'Hello' and I replied. Afterward, he said, 'Where are you, I came to Turkey and held an exhibition. I said that I am in Istanbul. We met in Bahariye. I stretched out my hand and said 'Hello' but Ahad hugged me in such a way that I was stunned. Then he said, 'Do you know how much I love you? I look at the photo we took every day and think, 'Why did this happen?'. I deeply felt that beautiful feeling in Ahad" she said.

"AHAD IS THE GREATEST GIFT GIVEN TO ME BY GOD"

Iranian artist Parisa Karamnezhad said that they went out to dinner together after visiting the exhibition.

Karamnezhad continued as "After visiting the exhibition, we went to dinner, and he proposed there. I wanted to think about it for a month but Ahad said, 'Parisa, you can only give me one answer, and that is yes anyway'. I felt it sincerely and tomorrow morning I immediately called him and said I accepted. Thus began our beautiful life with Ahad. I am so happy. Ahad is the greatest gift given to me by God."

Kaynak: DHA

