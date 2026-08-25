GITEX AI Türkiye Debuts in Istanbul: September 9–10, 2026

Hosted by the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye and supported by the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Türkiye, the event will convene global tech leaders, investors, startups, enterprises, and policymakers to explore the technologies shaping tomorrow—from AI and cybersecurity to fintech, e-commerce, data centres, and digital investment.

Bringing together 500+ exhibitors, 150+ speakers, and participants from 70+ countries, GITEX Ai Türkiye is set to become one of Eurasia’s most ambitious and high-impact tech gatherings.

Join us in Istanbul and be part of the movement shaping the future of technology at GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026.

More information: www.gitexturkiye.com

Useful Links

? GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026 Video Trailer

Enquiry Forms

? Book a Stand – Enterprises

? Book a Stand – Startups

? Register for your Visitor Pass

Social

? LinkedIn ? Instagram ? Facebook ? YouTube