Groundbreaking for EU-supported 'Rize Waste Water Treatment Plant' - Son Dakika

17.11.2021 13:21
The groundbreaking ceremony of the 'Rize Waste Water Treatment Plant', under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, with the support of the European Union (EU) was held in RIZE City.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the 'Rize Waste Water Treatment Plant', under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, with the support of the European Union (EU) was held in RIZE City. Head of the EU Delegation for Turkey, Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, attended the ceremony, and said, "This project is one of the biggest investments supported by the European Union. The project will help protect the environment, the people of Rize, and the beautiful Black Sea."

'ONE OF THE BIGGEST INVESTMENTS SUPPORTED BY THE EU'

Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut said that the project is one of the biggest investments supported by the European Union and added, "The project has a budget of 20 million euros. 17 million euros comes from the European Union. I am sure. This project will help protect the environment, protect the health of the people of Rize City, and protect the beautiful Black Sea. We will come here again for the opening ceremony of this project and we will be together."

RIZE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

At the Rize Waste Water Treatment Plant; The scope of the construction contract includes the construction of approximately 16 kilometers of wastewater collector line and network connection, 1.2 kilometers of horizontal crossing production, 3.5 kilometers of pumping line stations, approximately 500 inspection chambers, 545 parcel connections and an automation system for pumping stations. With the project, a wastewater treatment including physical, chemical, and biological treatment units, sludge drying units, and an odor removal unit is targeted, with an average daily flow of 30,403 cubic meters at 2047. The facility is planned to be completed and commissioned in July 2023.


