Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? 15 – 21 Ağustos 2022
Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? 15 – 21 Ağustos 2022

15.08.2022 10:09
Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? 15 – 21 Ağustos 2022

Her hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 20 – 26 Haziran arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…

Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıyor. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.

BU HAFTA HANGİ OYUNLAR ÇIKACAK?

15 – 21 Ağustos 2022 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.

15 AĞUSTOS'TA HANGİ OYUNLAR ÇIKACAK

  • MultiVersus Season 1 – PC, PS, Xbox
  • Backpack Hero – PC
  • Monster Tribe – PC
  • Fashion Police Squad – PC
  • Spark the Electric Jester 3 – PC

16 AĞUSTOS'TA HANGİ OYUNLAR ÇIKACAK

  • Rollerdrome – PS5, PC
  • Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince – Switch, PC
  • Way of the Hunter – PC, Xbox Series X
  • Pokemon GO – Bug Out! – Bitiş tarihi
  • Tribes of Midgard – Xbox Series X, Switch
  • Regiments – PC

17 AĞUSTOS'TA ÇIKACAK YENİ OYUNLAR

  • Little League World Series Baseball 2022 – PC, PS, Switch, Xbox
  • Dyna Bomb 2 – PS4, Xbox One
  • Robo Revenge Squad – PC, PS, Xbox One, Switch
  • Droid Trivia – Xbox Series X, Xbox One
  • Kirby's Dream Buffer – Switch
  • Catizens – PC

18 AĞUSTOS'TA ÇIKACAK YENİ OYUNLAR

  • Rumbleverse Season 1 – PC, PS, Xbox
  • Chameneon – Xbox One, PS5
  • Far Away From Home – PC
  • We Are OFK – PS5, PC
  • Smash Boats Waterlogged Edition – Xbox One, Xbox Series X
  • Thymesia – PC, PS5
  • ZooKeeper – PC
  • RPG Time: The Legend of Wright – PS4, Switch
  • Slaycation Paradise – PS5, PC
  • Cursed of Golf – PC, Switch
  • Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure – PC
  • Expedition Agarta – PC
  • Mutropolis – Switch
  • The AScent – Cyber Heist – PC

19 AĞUSTOS'TA ÇIKACAK YENİ OYUNLAR

  • The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
  • Lair Land Story – Switch, PC
  • Diablo III: Season 27 – PC, Xbox One
  • Madden NFL 23 – PS5, PC
  • Cloudpunk – PS5
  • Path of Exile: Lake of Kalandra – PC
  • A Tale of Paper – PC, Xbox Series X
  • Tilesweeper – Xbox Series X, Xbox One
  • Sir Whoopass – PC
  • Path of Exile: Patch 3.19 – PC

20 AĞUSTOS'TA ÇIKACAK YENİ OYUNLAR

  • A Walk With Yiayia – PC, Switch
