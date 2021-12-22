Nartugan, the festival of rebirth, celebrated in Bodrum - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
22.12.2021 15:22
The 'Nartugan' celebrations, in which a 4,000-year-old tradition is kept alive, attracted attention with colorful scenes in Mugla's Bodrum district. Citizens, having fun with music around the fire after the marching band, tied colored cloth pieces to the symbolic tree of life and made a wish.

The 'Nartugan' celebrations, in which a 4,000-year-old tradition is kept alive, attracted attention with colorful scenes in Mugla's Bodrum district. Citizens, having fun with music around the fire after the marching band, tied colored cloth pieces to the symbolic tree of life and made a wish.

The festival of rebirth, known as Nartugan, is celebrated every year on December 21, when the longest night will be experienced. Within this scope, the Nartugan event was organized by the City Council Gundogan Working Group in Gundogan Neighborhood. The event started with a marching band in front of the symbolic Gundogan Nartugan statue. The marching band, accompanied by the citizens with applause, ended on the beach. A fire was lit on the beach in the event which attracted great attention. Participants in the celebration danced to the music around the fire. Citizens who tied colored cloth pieces to the symbolic tree of life made a wish. There were also local food, jewelry, and book booths at the event.

