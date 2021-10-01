Spanish cyclist pedaling for 5 months to buy bicycles for Senegalese children - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
01.10.2021 11:27
Spanish bike enthusiast Alex Hohmann (42), reached Istanbul as part of a project in which he has been pedaling for African children.

Spanish bike enthusiast Alex Hohmann (42), reached Istanbul as part of a project in which he has been pedaling for African children.

Spanish sound engineer Hohmann, who supports the project launched to buy bicycles for children who have to walk 2 hours a day to go to school in Senegal, set out by equipping his bicycle as if it were his home. Within the scope of a project, he named 'La Bici es Bella' (The Bike is Beautiful) Hohmann wrote '10,000 Kilometers, For Education' on the front and back of his bike and traveled 10 countries in 5 months. Starting from Spain, Hohmann traveled through France, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Albania, Bulgaria, and reached his 10th stop, Turkey. While 1 Euro is donated to the project for every kilometer traveled, Hoffman's goal is to complete 10 thousand kilometers and support the project with 10 thousand Euros. At the end of the project, bicycles will be purchased for 55 children who spend 4 hours a day to go to and come from school.

Kaynak: DHA

