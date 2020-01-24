Turkish Airlines Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 73 - AX Armani Milan: 64 - Son Dakika
Turkish Airlines Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 73 - AX Armani Milan: 64

6 saat önce

Turkish Airlines Euroleague 21. hafta maçında Fenerbahçe Beko, AX Armani Milan'ı 73-64 mağlup etti.

Turkish Airlines Euroleague 21. hafta maçında Fenerbahçe Beko, AX Armani Milan'ı 73-64 mağlup etti.


Salon: Ülker Spor Etkinlik


Hakemler: Christos Christodoulou xx, Carlos Peruga xx, Saso Petek xx


Fenerbahçe Beko: Sloukas xx 10, Thomas xxx 10, de Colo xxx 12, Datome xx 14, Kalinic xx 10, Vesely xx 10, Nunnally x 4, Westermann x 3, Williams x


Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic


AX Armani Milan: Skyes xx 9, Rodriguez x 9, Roll xx 6, Micov x 2, Scola xx 7, Tarczewski xxx 19, Della Valle x 6, Biligha x, Gudaitis xx 2, Nedovic x 2, Cinciarini x 2


Başantrenör: Ettore Messina


1. Periyot: 24-15 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)


Devre: 41-31 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)


3. Periyot: 56-47 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine) - İSTANBUL

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 24.01.2020 11:51 Kaynak: İHA
