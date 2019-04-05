Son Dakika Haberleri: Turkish Airlines Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 78 - Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv: 75

Turkish Airlines Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 78 - Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv: 75

Fenerbahçe Beko, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague normal sezon son hafta maçında Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv'i 78-75 mağlup ederek, 25 galibiyet ile EuroLeague normal sezonu lider tamamladı.

Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik

Hakemler: Sasa Pukl xx, Juan Carlos Garica xx, Mehdi Difallah xx

Fenerbahçe Beko: Ali Muhammed x 3, Green xx 7, Kalinic xx 5, Melli x 3, Ahmet Düverioğlu x 2, Melih Mahmutoğlu x 5, Tarık Biberovic x 1, Sloukas xxx 22, Guduric xx 13, Sinan Güler x, Datome xxx 17

Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic

Maccabi FOX: Dibartolomeo xx 9, Wilbekin xx 13, Caloiaro x 6, O'Bryant x 6, Black xxx 23, Pargo x 4, Roll x 4, Avdija xx 10, Tyus x, Cohen x, Zoosman xx

Başantrenör: Ioannis Sfairopoulos

1. Periyot: 20-20

Devre: 41-41

3. Periyot: 51-59 (Maccabi FOX lehine)

5 faulle çıkan: Datome (Fenerbahçe Beko) - İSTANBUL

