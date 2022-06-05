Waste container lowered under water in Antalya - Son Dakika
Üye Girişi

Waste container lowered under water in Antalya

05.06.2022 15:23
Waste container lowered under water in Antalya

The step of a project that will be first in Turkey has been taken on June 5, World Environment Day, in Antalya's Kas district.

The step of a project that will be first in Turkey has been taken on June 5, World Environment Day, in Antalya's Kas district. The first of the 8 waste stations was submerged in the scope of  'Do not Stay Indifferent Project' prepared by the Underwater Cleaning and Awareness Movement Association (STH) operating in Kas.

Prepared by STH and aiming to protect the underwater of Kas, the 'Do not Stay Indifferent Project' is being implemented with the support of Kas District Governorship, Kas Municipality, Kas Underwater Association (KASAD) and the members of the association.  With the project, it is aimed to protect the said potential of Kas, one of the capitals of diving tourism in Turkey, with approximately 90 thousand dives carried out every year, and to eliminate the underwater solid waste pollution.

8 waste stations similar to garbage containers will be placed under water within the scope of the project. The first of these stations was submerged in Hidayet Bay, one of Kas' leading diving spots, with a ceremony. Kas District Governor Saban Arda Yazici, Deputy Mayor Muhammet Usta, STH Kas representative Ahmet Arin, Head of Kas Underwater Association Yusuf Sulekoglu, association members and divers attended the ceremony.

The garbage collected at the waste station will be regularly checked by STH. When the water waste station is full, it will be brought to the port and emptied. An inventory of the garbage to be collected by the municipality will be made. A database will be created for each dive point. Solid waste pollution will be actively monitored at every point. Underwater enthusiasts who come to Kas for diving will be informed about the project and waste stations by KASAD member diving trainers. The project is aimed to set an example in Turkey and the world.

(PHOTOS)


Waste container lowered under water in Antalya
Waste container lowered under water in Antalya
Waste container lowered under water in Antalya
Waste container lowered under water in Antalya
Waste container lowered under water in Antalya
Waste container lowered under water in Antalya
YORUMLAR
500
Manavgat'ta ölü deniz tavşanları sahile vurdu Manavgat'ta ölü deniz tavşanları sahile vurdu Manavgat'ta otel personeli ve turistler çevre temizliği yaptı Manavgat'ta otel personeli ve turistler çevre temizliği yaptı
Kaynak: DHA

Antalya, Güncel, Son Dakika

Son Dakika Güncel Waste container lowered under water in Antalya - Son Dakika

Bu haber Demirören Haber Ajansı tarafından hazırlanmış olup habere Sondakika.com tarafından hiçbir editöryal müdahalede bulunulmamıştır. Demirören Haber Ajansı tarafından hazırlanan bütün haberler sitemizde hazırlandığı şekliyle otomatik servis edilmektedir. Bu nedenle haberin hukuki muhatabı Demirören Haber Ajansı kurumudur.

Son Dakika
14:43 Bugün gerçekleşen LGS kapsamındaki merkezi sınavın soru kitapçıkları ve cevap anahtarları yayımlandı!
14:42 Bahçeli ziyaretinin yankıları sürüyor! İnce ve Enginyurt arasında yaşanan gerginlik tırmanıyor
14:41 Türk futbolunda bir ilk gerçekleşiyor! Göztepe'nin yeni sahibi yabancı bir iş insanı olacak
13:16 LGS sınavı sona erdi! Sonuçlar 30 Haziran'da Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı sitesinden açıklanacak
13:05 Erdoğan'ın İsveç'ten iadesini istediği siyasetçi Emine Kakabaveh konuştu: Ben Türk değilim, iademi isteyemezsiniz
12:56 2 yeğenini silahla öldüren amca konuştu: Tehdit edildim
12:55 Mansur Yavaş'tan dikkat çeken konuşma! "Cumhurbaşkanı adayı olmalı" diyenler hayal kırıklığına uğrayacak
12:16 Mustafa Sarıgül'den hayat pahalılığı tepkisi! Elindeki kolayı yere fırlattı
12:13 Şanlıurfa'da güvercinlerin hiçbiri Yeşil Kubbe üzerine konmuyor! Nedeni ise duyanların gözünü yaşartıyor
12:12 Bangladeş'te kimyasal dolu konteyner deposu patladı! 28 kişi hayatını kaybetti, 100 kişi yaralandı
Son Dakika
24 saat son dakika haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 5.06.2022 15:30:39. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: Waste container lowered under water in Antalya - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir]
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
Advertisement