Shocking claim about Ece Gürel's death: "Directly connected to metaphysics"
Shocking claim about Ece Gürel's death: "Directly connected to metaphysics"

Shocking claim about Ece Gürel\'s death: "Directly connected to metaphysics"

Metaphysics expert Beytullah Şentürk made striking statements about Ece Gürel's death on Gökay Kalaycıoğlu's program. Şentürk claimed that the young woman's psychology deteriorated after receiving witchcraft training and stated that incorrect rituals in the metaphysical world could lead people to death.

12.03.2025 17:34
Metaphysics expert Beytullah Şentürk made shocking remarks regarding Ece Gürel's death. Şentürk claimed that Gürel's psychology was affected after she received witchcraft training and argued that her death was linked to metaphysics. He emphasized that astral travel has become widespread among young people and warned that incorrect rituals can lead individuals into great danger, asserting that those who practice magic always pay a price.

"ECE GÜREL'S DEATH IS CONNECTED TO METAPHYSICS"

Metaphysics expert Beytullah Şentürk made remarkable claims about the death of Ece Gürel, whose lifeless body was found in Belgrad Forest four days after she went missing. "Ece Gürel's death is 100% related to metaphysics," Şentürk stated, suggesting that the training she received affected her psychology. "I believe Ece Gürel was driven to death due to her training," he said, emphasizing the need to be cautious with such practices.

Shocking claim about Ece Gürel's death: 'Directly connected to metaphysics'

"SHE LOST HER PSYCHOLOGY AFTER WITCHCRAFT TRAINING"

Şentürk stated that Ece Gürel's interest in supernatural forces gradually reached a dangerous level. "Ece Gürel started to lose her psychology after she began witchcraft training," he said. Evaluating her experiences, Şentürk warned that exploring the metaphysical realm without proper knowledge carries significant risks.

"A PERSON UNRELATED TO THE METAPHYSICAL WORLD CANNOT STAY THERE"

Referring to the rituals performed in Belgrad Forest, Şentürk shared a crucial detail about Ece Gürel's disappearance. "A person who has no connection to the metaphysical realm cannot stay there for three days," Şentürk stated, implying that this incident might have a supernatural dimension.

"THOSE WHO PRACTICE MAGIC ALWAYS PAY A PRICE"

Şentürk pointed out that the misdirection of metaphysical and spiritual practices could lead to significant dangers. "Those who practice and commission magic always pay a price," he said. He also noted that astral travel has become a trend among young people. "Astral travel is currently a trend, and young people are drawn to it," he stated, warning that reckless rituals expose individuals to serious risks.

"WRONG RITUALS DRIVE PEOPLE TO DEATH"

Şentürk mentioned that Belgrad Forest is frequently chosen for such rituals. "Belgrad Forest is a suitable place for conducting rituals," he said. He emphasized that incorrect teachings and rituals put people's lives at risk, stating, "Wrong teachings and rituals leave people facing death."

"ECE GÜREL SHOWED SIGNS OF SPIRITUAL ATTACHMENT"

Şentürk also claimed that Ece Gürel's psychological condition had begun to deteriorate at her workplace. "Ece Gürel's psychology started to decline while she was still working," he said. He underlined that the metaphysical aspect of the incident should not be ignored, stating, "Ece Gürel exhibited signs of 'spiritual attachment'," drawing attention to a different dimension of the case.

Shocking claim about Ece Gürel's death: 'Directly connected to metaphysics'

SON DAKİKA: Shocking claim about Ece Gürel's death: "Directly connected to metaphysics" - Son Dakika
