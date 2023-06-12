Elon Musk Weighs in on Megan Fox and Robby Starbuck Controversy

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has made headlines once again, this time weighing in on the controversy surrounding Megan Fox and conservative provocateur Robby Starbuck. Musk took to Twitter to share his thoughts and even joked about hiring a "VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda" in response to the ongoing spat.

The Twitter exchange began when Starbuck accused Megan Fox and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, of child abuse for allowing their sons to dress as they please. Musk, seemingly aware of the situation, posted a tweet stating, "Looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda." Although his comment may have appeared random to some, his subsequent replies referenced Megan directly.

In a thread that followed, a Twitter user praised Megan Fox and highlighted her response to Starbuck, where she jokingly threatened to use witchcraft against him. Another user jokingly responded, "She is bad at propaganda though." Musk playfully replied, "Nobody is perfect." It is worth noting that Musk has been actively following the story, as he commented with a surprised emoji when Starbuck initially made his accusation.

Musk's mention of witchcraft aligns with something Megan herself posted on Instagram. She shared a photo from a news article that claimed to show real-life "witches" eating a deer carcass outside of a farm. Megan added her own caption, jokingly referencing Starbuck's house. Starbuck responded by expressing shock and claiming that Megan's actions made her appear crazy and that people now know she practices witchcraft.

While Megan Fox's interest in witchcraft is well-known and documented, Elon Musk's tweets appear to align with Starbuck's accusations regarding propaganda and witchcraft. Musk's Twitter timeline has recently featured anti- LGBT content, reflecting his political stances. Interestingly, Musk's job listing for a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda has attracted attention, with self-proclaimed witches engaging with his tweets, suggesting there may be some potential candidates for the position.

As the story continues to unfold, Elon Musk's involvement adds another layer to the Megan Fox and Robby Starbuck controversy. With Musk's influential presence on social media, his remarks have garnered attention and sparked discussions about freedom of expression, personal beliefs, and the role of social media platforms in filtering content.