A Kebab maker from Adana attempted to send a kebab into space - Son Dakika

Yasar Aydin, a kebab maker from Adana, tried to send a kind of kebab known as 'Boru kebabı' into space with a weather balloon he had prepared with a group of about 30 people. After a 3-hour flight, the kebab-laden balloon exploded in the stratosphere and fell into the sea in Hatay.

Yasar Aydin took action to send his patented 'Boru kebabı' into space on the 12 April International Day of Human Space Flight. Aydin met with entrepreneur Idris Albayrak and shared his idea. Albayrak, who designed a heat-resistant styrofoam box with a team of about 30 people and placed a camera and a tracking device on it, connected it to a weather balloon filled with helium gas. Then the kebab, onions, and garnishes were also put on the platform and the lift-off took place in Menekse Neighborhood in the Saricam district.

The journey of the kebab rising in the sky for about 3 hours was captured by the durable camera. The balloon, which exploded in the stratosphere after rising 35-40 kilometers, fell into the sea in the Payas district of Hatay, 121 kilometers from where it was flown. Aydın and his companions followed the kebab thanks to the signal tracking device and went to the district. Aydin and his companions followed the kebab thanks to the signal tracking device and went to the Payas district where it fell. Aydin reached to the kebab that fell 8 miles from the shore by boat and returned to the city. Aydin, who was greeted with fireworks by his staff, said that he was happy to have completed the first 'Boru kebabı' project sent into space.

