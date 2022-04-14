Bade - Fragile (Official Video) - Son Dakika
Bade - Fragile (Official Video)

14.04.2022 09:45

#Bade yeni single'ı #Fragile ile tüm dijital platformlarda yayında.

#Bade yeni single'ı #Fragile ile tüm dijital platformlarda yayında.

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/fragile-single/1616026507'ls=1 Spotify: http://open.spotify.com/album/4LgNaOfIQ24KSz3SENag21

Bade - Fragile Şarkı Sözü: Staring at the floor Tryna get my thoughts straight Got a loaded headspace Losing my faith Fake scenarios They got me too caught up Overthinking all day and I hit replay

I need some clarity For my sanity Lost in the haze

I'm so fragile Dokunsan ağlayacak gibiyim So fragile My world is caving in I'm so fragile Dokunsan ağlayacak gibiyim I'm tryna hold it in Collecting tears in my eyes I'm so fragile

Got a glass of wine on my bedside table Stumbling on my way to the bedroom I drink till I'm numb Write till I run out of words Unstable

Got a rock on my chest I feel so oppressed Put my mind at rest Wake me up when it's all over

Dokunsan ağlayacak gibiyim My world is caving in I'm so fragile Dokunsan ağlayacak gibiyim So fragile My world is caving in I'm so fragile Dokunsan ağlayacak gibiyim So fragile My world is caving in

Söz & Müzik/ Music & Lyrics: Bade Aranje/ Arrangement: Markel Badallo & Nacho Larraza Buzuki/ Bouzouki: Konstantions Revelas Miks/ Mixing: Erkan Adlin Mastering: Dave Collins Yapım/ Label: Doğulu Music Yapımcı/ Producer: Kenan Doğulu

Yönetmen/ Director: Irmak Altıner Prodüktör/ Producer: Ayşe Gülru Sarpel Görüntü Yönetmeni/ Director of Photography: Irmak Altıner Koreograf/ Choreographer: Ekin Bernay Yürütücü Yapımcı/ Executive Producer: Armin Farzini

Menajerlik Şirketi/ Management Firm: Clandio Community Sanatçı Temsilcisi/ Artist Representative: Armin Farzini

Styling: Mert Yemenicioğlu Saç/ Hair Artist: Nuri Şekerci Makyaj/ Makeup Artist: Erge Eryalaz

Gaffer: Mehmet Toz Steadicam Operatörü/ Steadicam Operator: Ali Küçük Focus Puller: Ahmet Açıkkol Işık Ekibi/ Light Department: Ahmet Murat, Aykut Yılmaz, Emre Çakır Set Amiri/ Set Supervisor: Hasan Akbal Rental: Film Marka Işık Rental/ Light Rental: Hundez Film Işık

https://www.instagram.com/dogulumusic/ https://twitter.com/dogulumusic https://www.facebook.com/DoguluMusic/

Kaynak: DailyMotion.com

Bade - Fragile (Official Video)


24 saat son dakika haber yayını
