Fenerbahçe Sezonu Lider Tamamladı

Fenerbahçe Beko
, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague normal sezon son hafta maçında Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv
'i 78-75 mağlup ederek, 25 galibiyet ile EuroLeague normal sezonu lider tamamladı.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik Hakemler: Sasa
Pukl xx, Juan Carlos
Garica xx, Mehdi Difallah xx Fenerbahçe Beko: Ali Muhammed
x 3, Green xx 7, Kalinic xx 5, Melli x 3, Ahmet Düverioğlu
x 2, Melih Mahmutoğlu
x 5, Tarık Biberovic x 1, Sloukas xxx 22, Guduric xx 13, Sinan Güler
x, Datome xxx 17 Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Maccabi FOX: Dibartolomeo xx 9, Wilbekin xx 13, Caloiaro x 6, O'Bryant x 6, Black xxx 23, Pargo x 4, Roll x 4, Avdija xx 10, Tyus x, Cohen x, Zoosman xx Başantrenör: Ioannis Sfairopoulos 1. Periyot: 20-20 Devre: 41-41 3. Periyot: 51-59 (Maccabi FOX lehine) 5 faulle çıkan: Datome (Fenerbahçe Beko)
