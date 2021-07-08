Fraud Mehmet 'Tosuncuk' Aydin, imprisoned - Son Dakika

Mehmet 'Tosuncuk' Aydin, who fled abroad after defrauding thousands of people over 'Ciftlik Bank', had surrendered to the authorities in Brazil and was brought to Turkey. After a 4-day detention period, he is taken to Maltepe Prison. Aydin was arrested on charges of 'establishing an organization for the purpose of committing a crime', 'fraud by using information systems as a tool of banks or credit institutions', and 'fraud of merchants or company managers and cooperative managers'.
