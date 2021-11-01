Üye Girişi
After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos' luxury yacht is in Bodrum - Son Dakika

After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos' luxury yacht is in Bodrum

01.11.2021 16:58
After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos' luxury yacht is in Bodrum

AMAZON founder Jeff Bezos (57)'s 136-meter long yacht 'Flying Fox' anchored in Bodrum.

AMAZON founder Jeff Bezos (57)'s 136-meter long yacht 'Flying Fox' anchored in Bodrum.

The 136-meter-long luxury yacht of Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, one of the richest people in the world, anchored in Yalikavak 2 days ago weeks after Bill Gates. Bezos, who had toured the shores of Mugla City with his luxury yacht 'Flying Fox' off the coast of Gokova Bay, came back to Bodrum. One helicopter on the runway on the ultra-luxury yacht drew attention. The mega yacht built in Germany in 2019 has a 12-meter swimming pool, a capacity of 22 guests, as well as a crew of 54 people, 36 cabins, and 2 helipads.


After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos' luxury yacht is in Bodrum
After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos' luxury yacht is in Bodrum
After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos' luxury yacht is in Bodrum
After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos' luxury yacht is in Bodrum

Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Bodrum, Fox, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos' luxury yacht is in Bodrum - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

CHP'li 3 eski başkan, Cumhurbaşkanı hakkında suç duyurusunda bulundu 16:57 CHP'li 3 eski başkan, Cumhurbaşkanı hakkında suç duyurusunda bulundu Son Dakika: Akaryakıta üst üste zam geliyor! LPG'nin fiyatı 49 kuruş arttı 16:49 Son Dakika: Akaryakıta üst üste zam geliyor! LPG'nin fiyatı 49 kuruş arttı Mesut Özil arkadaşlarını uyardı! Dikkat çeken sözleri olay oldu! 16:33 Mesut Özil arkadaşlarını uyardı! Dikkat çeken sözleri olay oldu!
Eski sevgilisinin yanında başka bir adam gördü! Sırtından vurup öldürdü 16:14 Eski sevgilisinin yanında başka bir adam gördü! Sırtından vurup öldürdü Zincir markette görüntüler tepki çekti: Kesilen cezaları bize yansıtıyorlar 16:02 Zincir markette görüntüler tepki çekti: Kesilen cezaları bize yansıtıyorlar Amazon'a ait dağıtım aracından yarı çıplak inen kadın, şoförü işinden etti 15:52 Amazon'a ait dağıtım aracından yarı çıplak inen kadın, şoförü işinden etti
Meral Akşener'in masasındaki son anketi Başdanışmanı Aytun Çıray paylaştı: Oy oranlarımız yüzde 20'leri zorluyor 14:59 Meral Akşener'in masasındaki son anketi Başdanışmanı Aytun Çıray paylaştı: Oy oranlarımız yüzde 20'leri zorluyor Usta oyuncu Semra Dinçer yaşamını yitirdi 14:46 Usta oyuncu Semra Dinçer yaşamını yitirdi

Son Dakika Haberleri
16:55 Binance para çekme işlemlerini ikinci kez askıya aldı
16:49 Son Dakika: Akaryakıta üst üste zam geliyor! LPG'nin fiyatı 49 kuruş arttı
16:33 Mesut Özil arkadaşlarını uyardı! Dikkat çeken sözleri olay oldu!
16:29 Bakan Soylu: Dünyanın her yerine yardım ulaştırdık, birileri gibi Angelina Jolie fotoğrafı üzerinden 'mış gibi yapıyor' olmadık
16:21 Boğadan kaçamayan adamın can çekiştiği anlar saniye saniye kamerada
16:14 Eski sevgilisinin yanında başka bir adam gördü! Sırtından vurup öldürdü
16:06 Son dakika Ekonomi haberleri! Güncel ekonomi gelişmeleri
16:02 Zincir markette görüntüler tepki çekti: Kesilen cezaları bize yansıtıyorlar
15:55 Mısır'daki piramitlerin yakınında 3 bin 300 yıllık mezar bulundu
15:52 Amazon'a ait dağıtım aracından yarı çıplak inen kadın, şoförü işinden etti
Hayatını kaybeden Semra Dinçer'le ilgili üzücü detay! Haluk Levent, ismini paylaşmadan yardım etmiş Hayatını kaybeden Semra Dinçer'le ilgili üzücü detay! Haluk Levent, ismini paylaşmadan yardım etmiş         
16:59
Binance para çekme işlemlerini ikinci kez askıya aldı Binance para çekme işlemlerini ikinci kez askıya aldı         
16:55
Tunceli'de taksicilerden eylem! Üst üste gelen akaryakıt zamlarını protesto ettiler Tunceli'de taksicilerden eylem! Üst üste gelen akaryakıt zamlarını protesto ettiler         
16:36
Boğadan kaçamayan adamın can çekiştiği anlar saniye saniye kamerada Boğadan kaçamayan adamın can çekiştiği anlar saniye saniye kamerada         
16:21
"Tezkere çatlağı" iddialarına İYİ Partili Çıray'dan cevap: Tutum farklılığı Millet İttifakı'nı bozacak değildir         
16:13
Rıdvan Dilmen, Kerem Aktürkoğlu bombasını patlattı Rıdvan Dilmen, Kerem Aktürkoğlu bombasını patlattı         
16:01
Hamile Özge Özpirinçci'den yeni poz! Yeni imajıyla da dikkat çeken oyuncu hayranlarından tam not aldı Hamile Özge Özpirinçci'den yeni poz! Yeni imajıyla da dikkat çeken oyuncu hayranlarından tam not aldı         
15:44
TÜBİTAK'ta görevli bilim insanı, kocasına not bırakarak intihar etti TÜBİTAK'ta görevli bilim insanı, kocasına not bırakarak intihar etti         
14:56
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Biden ile görüşmesinin detayları anlattı: Bir iki kez kaş göz yaptı Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Biden ile görüşmesinin detayları anlattı: Bir iki kez kaş göz yaptı         
14:46
Denizbank'ta müşteriler mobil ve internet bankacılığından işlem yapamıyor Denizbank'ta müşteriler mobil ve internet bankacılığından işlem yapamıyor         
13:36
Yol verme kavgasında başından vurulan adam hayat mücadelesi veriyor Yol verme kavgasında başından vurulan adam hayat mücadelesi veriyor         
13:03
Türkiye'nin konuştuğu davada yeni gelişme! Eda Nur Kaplan'a böyle mesajlar atmış: Pişirerek mi yoksa çiğ mi yiyeyim Türkiye'nin konuştuğu davada yeni gelişme! Eda Nur Kaplan'a böyle mesajlar atmış: Pişirerek mi yoksa çiğ mi yiyeyim         
12:17
Erdoğan'a Glasgow ziyaretini iptal ettiren krizin gerçek yüzü! Ayrımcılığa izin verilmedi Erdoğan'a Glasgow ziyaretini iptal ettiren krizin gerçek yüzü! Ayrımcılığa izin verilmedi         
11:58
Yaban keçisi avlamak için Kahramanmaraş'a geldi! ABD'li adam, av için 500 bin lira harcadı Yaban keçisi avlamak için Kahramanmaraş'a geldi! ABD'li adam, av için 500 bin lira harcadı         
11:40
Kuaförlük kazancıyla yaptırdığı muz serasından yıllık 250 ton ürün bekliyor Kuaförlük kazancıyla yaptırdığı muz serasından yıllık 250 ton ürün bekliyor         
09:58
Mehmet Dinçer ile aşk yaşamaya başlayan Hadise, sahne kıyafetlerini değiştirdi Mehmet Dinçer ile aşk yaşamaya başlayan Hadise, sahne kıyafetlerini değiştirdi         
09:54
Kumarda kazandığı parayı almak isteyen hostes, kurye kılığında arkadaşının evine girip kabusu yaşattı Kumarda kazandığı parayı almak isteyen hostes, kurye kılığında arkadaşının evine girip kabusu yaşattı         
08:39
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 1.11.2021 17:03:17. #1.11#
SON DAKİKA: After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos' luxury yacht is in Bodrum - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement