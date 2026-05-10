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Moldova emerges as a hidden tourism gem for Turkish travelers

Moldova emerges as a hidden tourism gem for Turkish travelers
10.05.2026 11:12
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The Republic of Moldova is drawing attention as an authentic and surprisingly welcoming destination for Turkish travelers seeking new experiences beyond crowded tourism hotspots. Located just 90 minutes from Istanbul, the country offers rich cultural heritage, world-famous wineries, nature tourism, and visa-free travel opportunities for Turkish citizens.

In an era where travelers are searching for authentic and peaceful destinations, Moldova is positioning itself as one of Europe’s rising tourism hotspots. With its warm hospitality, historic wine culture, scenic countryside, and affordable travel opportunities, the small Eastern European country is opening its doors to Turkish tourists under the slogan “Unexpectedly Cozy.” Insights about Moldova’s tourism potential were shared by Natalia Bantu?-Gurduza, spouse of the Consul General of the Republic of Moldova in Istanbul.

Moldova emerges as a hidden tourism gem for Turkish travelers

MOLDOVA OFFERS AUTHENTIC EXPERIENCES AWAY FROM MASS TOURISM

Moldova stands out as a destination where visitors can experience both modern city life and traditional rural culture in the same journey. According to Natalia Bantu?-Gurduza, tourists visiting Moldova feel more like honored guests than ordinary travelers. While the capital Chi?inau offers vibrant nightlife, modern restaurants, and green parks, rural regions provide a slower pace of life and authentic hospitality.

One of Moldova’s biggest advantages for Turkish travelers is its accessibility. Turkish citizens can travel to Moldova using only their ID card or passport, without needing a visa for stays up to 90 days. Multiple direct flights from Istanbul, Antalya, and İzmir also make the destination highly convenient for short getaways and weekend trips.

WORLD-FAMOUS WINES AND UNIQUE CULTURAL CONNECTIONS

Moldova is internationally recognized for its wine culture and vineyard tourism. The country ranks among the world’s top wine destinations and is home to famous underground wine cities such as Cricova and Mile?tii Mici, the latter holding the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest wine collection. Tourists can enjoy wine tastings, underground cellar tours, and luxury accommodations within vineyards.

The country also shares important cultural ties with Turkey through the Gagauz-Yeri Autonomous Region. The Gagauz people’s traditions and language create a familiar atmosphere for Turkish visitors, while local dishes such as “shurpa” and “pîntez” strengthen the cultural connection between the two nations. Moldova’s gastronomy, based on natural and traditional recipes, is another attraction for travelers looking for authentic culinary experiences.

Moldova emerges as a hidden tourism gem for Turkish travelers

FROM NATURE TOURISM TO MEDICAL TOURISM

Beyond gastronomy and wine, Moldova also appeals to nature and adventure enthusiasts. The Orheiul Vechi Cultural and Natural Reserve, with its cave monasteries and breathtaking river landscapes, is among the country’s most popular attractions. Visitors can also enjoy kayaking on the Dniester River, cycling through forests, and hot-air balloon tours over endless vineyards.

Moldova is additionally becoming a rising destination for medical tourism thanks to its affordable yet high-quality healthcare services. Dental clinics, cosmetic surgery centers, and in vitro fertilization facilities attract thousands of foreign visitors every year. Officials also emphasize that Moldova is considered one of the safest countries in Europe, making it an attractive option for travelers seeking both comfort and security.

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