Son Dakika Haberleri: Opec Basket Price Rose To 62.94 Dollars A Barrel

Opec Basket Price Rose To 62.94 Dollars A Barrel

1 saat önce

The price of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price rose by 1.06 dollars to 62.94 dollars a barrel on Wednesday.The price of OPEC basket of fifteen crudes was at 61.88 dollars on the previous trade day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

Opec Basket Price Rose To 62.94 Dollars A Barrel, System.String[]
The price of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price rose by 1.06 dollars to 62.94 dollars a barrel on Wednesday.

The price of OPEC basket of fifteen crudes was at 61.88 dollars on the previous trade day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following:

Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela). - Istanbul

»  »      Haber Yayın Tarihi : 14.02.2019 11:54 Kaynak: DHA

İran, Opec, Güncel
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



İran Askerlerine İntihar Saldırısı! En Az 30 Ölü, 10 Yaralı Amcasını Pompalı Tüfekle Öldüren Gözü Dönmüş Yeğen, Cinayeti Sosyal Medyada Paylaştı

Yılın Kadını Ödülünü Alan Demet Evgar'dan, Annesine Duygusal Teşekkür Türkiye'den Avusturya'ya Bozkurt Tepkisi: İlişkilerimize Etkileri Olur
SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 14.2.2019 13:06:20. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Opec Basket Price Rose To 62.94 Dollars A Barrel
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]