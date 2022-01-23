Passenger bus rolled into a ditch in Istanbul: 3 dead, 9 injured - Son Dakika

– Passenger bus rolled into a ditch on Beykoz Northern Marmara Highway at Resadiye location in Istanbul. The driver and 2 passengers died in the accident, also 9 passengers were injured. The injured were taken to the nearby hospitals. The investigations of the teams are continuing.

The incident took place around 08.30 on Beykoz Northern Marmara Highway at Resadiye location in Istanbul. Traveling from Tekirdag province to Antalya, the intercity passenger bus went out of control and rolled into a ditch while it was proceeding to pick up passengers from Dudullu. There were 22 people including the crew on the bus. Upon the notification, many firefighters, health, and police teams were dispatched to the scene. The teams that arrived at the scene in a short time evacuated the stuck passengers in the bus. The driver and 2 passengers died in the accident, also 9 passengers were injured.

THE INJURED WERE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITALThe injured were taken to the nearby hospitals by ambulances dispatched to the scene. On the other hand, the bus was lifted with the crane sent to the Northern Marmara Highway and it was checked whether there were passengers under the vehicle. Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency ( AFAD ) teams that arrived at the scene also participated in the searches. Northern Marmara Highway traffic teams took security measures to prevent a second accident in the region. Arriving at the scene Deputy Provincial Police Chief Mustafa Sasmaz, also examined the region. Those who lost their lives were taken to the hospital morgue. Crews continue to investigate the incident. (PHOTOS)FOOTAGE ----------------- -The scene -The injured are being taken to the ambulance

-Details

- Istanbul