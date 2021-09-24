Paulo Coelho dedicates his book 'The Archer' to Olympic champion Mete Gazoz - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
24.09.2021 15:31
Brazilian author Paulo Coelho dedicated his latest book 'The Archer' to the Olympic champion national archer Mete Gazoz.The latest book of the Brazilian author Paulo Coelho, who has sold more than 300 million books in more than 80 languages, has been on the shelves in Turkey since September 21st.

Brazilian author Paulo Coelho dedicated his latest book 'The Archer' to the Olympic champion national archer Mete Gazoz.

The latest book of the Brazilian author Paulo Coelho, who has sold more than 300 million books in more than 80 languages, has been on the shelves in Turkey since September 21st. Posting on his Twitter account, Coelho dedicated his book to national archer Mete Gazoz, who won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"FIRST BOOK DEDICATED TO YOU, GENIUS OF ARCHERY"

"Mete Gazoz ... First book dedicated to you, genius of archery. And this is my vision of archery as a way to understand better our lives" Coelho, 74, told Mete Gazoz in a video post.

