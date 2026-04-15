Sevil Mikayilova, IPU Kadın Grubu Başkanı Seçildi - Son Dakika
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Sevil Mikayilova, IPU Kadın Grubu Başkanı Seçildi

Sevil Mikayilova, IPU Kadın Grubu Başkanı Seçildi
15.04.2026 15:20
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Azerbaycan Milletvekili Sevil Mikayilova, IPU Kadın Ortaklık Grubu Başkanı oldu.

AZERBAIJANI Member of Parliament and Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Sevil Mikayilova has been elected as the Chairperson of the IPU Gender Partnership Group during the 152nd Assembly held in Istanbul.

The elections for the Gender Partnership Group, an entity that initiates and oversees gender reforms within the organization globally, took place on April 14 as part of the ongoing 152nd Assembly of the IPU in Istanbul. Mikayilova, who is currently attending the assembly, assumed the high-ranking position following the voting process.

During the assembly, member states are set to adopt various resolutions concerning emergency issues and international security. The Standing Committee on Peace and International Security will address the subject of the role of parliaments in establishing robust post-conflict management mechanisms and restoring a just and lasting peace.

Furthermore, the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development will focus on building a fair and sustainable global economy, highlighting the role of parliaments in combating protectionism, reducing tariffs, and preventing corporate tax avoidance. The 152nd Assembly is expected to conclude with the adoption of an outcome document summarizing the overall theme of the general debate.

Kaynak: DHA

Milletvekili, Azerbaycan, Politika, Güvenlik, Ekonomi, Son Dakika

Son Dakika Politika Sevil Mikayilova, IPU Kadın Grubu Başkanı Seçildi - Son Dakika

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