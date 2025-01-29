KDC Dışişleri Bakanı'ndan BMGK'ya Acil Çağrı

Güncel

NEW Kongo Demokratik Cumhuriyeti (KDC) Dışişleri Bakanı Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, Birleşmiş Milletler Güvenlik Konseyinin (BMGK) harekete geçmesi gerektiğini belirterek, "Eğer Konsey başarısız olursa, o zaman sokak hükmetmeye başlayacak." uyarısında bulundu.

Wagner, BMGK'da KDC'deki gelişmelerin ele alındığı oturumda konuştu.

Çatışmalar sürerken ülkelerindeki diplomatik misyonların korunması için gerekli tüm önlemlerin alındığını belirten Wagner, "Bu üzücü olaylar, ülkemizin uluslararası hukuka ve diplomatik ilişkileri yöneten ilkelere olan sürekli bağlılığını hiçbir şekilde gölgelememektedir." dedi.

Ülkesinin "kapana kısılmış" durumda olduğunu kaydeden Wagner, sadece son 24 saatte 100'den fazla kişinin sağlık merkezlerine sevk edildiğini, 500 binden fazla kişinin yerinden edildiğini ve insani durumun giderek kötüleştiğini kaydetti.

Wagner, sözlerini şu şekilde sürdürdü:

"Ruanda sizin saygınızı ve otoritenizi suistimal etmeye devam etmek için daha ne yapmalı? Konsey'in nihayet Kigali'ye karşı gerekli tedbirleri alması için Ruanda'nın hangi uluslararası belgelere aykırı hareket etmesi gerekiyor? BM Şartı'ndan uluslararası insancıl hukuka, insan haklarından Luanda ve Nairobi barış süreçlerine kadar Ruanda, defalarca bu Konsey'in açıklamalarının kendisi için hiçbir anlam taşımadığını göstermiştir. 4 Ağustos 2024 tarihli ateşkes yalnızca bir hayalden ibaretti."

Sivillerin yaşamının, dört gündür temel yaşam ihtiyaçlarından mahrum bırakılan insanların geleceğinin bugün BMGK'nın alacağı karara bağlı olduğunu vurgulayan Wagner, BMGK'nın "cesur" olması gerektiğinin altını çizdi.

"BMGK derhal harekete geçmeli"

Wagner, BMGK'nın güçlü önlemler alması gerektiğini ve Ruanda'nın KDC'nin egemenliğini ihlal ettiğini tanıması gerektiğini kaydederek, "Herkes, sizin ne yapacağınızı, ne tür bir insani felaketin ve toprak ihlalinin Konsey'i harekete geçireceğini görmek için buradadır. Eğer bu Konsey failleri kınamazsa, tarih bu dönemi Güvenlik Konseyi'nin güçsüzlüğü ve kayıtsızlığı olarak kaydedecektir. Derhal harekete geçilmelidir." ifadelerini kullandı.

KDC'nin saldırı altında bir Afrika ülkesi olduğuna dikkati çeken Wagner, " Bu krizi bir Afrika sorunu olarak görüp Afrika çözümü gerektiğini söylemek, örgütümüzün temel dayanağı olan uluslararası dayanışma ruhuna ve kolektif güvenlik sorumluluğu ruhuna ihanet etmektedir." değerlendirmesinde bulundu.

Wagner, BMGK'dan bazı talepleri bulunduğunu belirterek, öncelikle Ruandalı birliklerin derhal geri çekilmesi ve çatışmaların durdurulmasını istedi.

Ruandalı yetkililere yaptırım uygulanmasını talep eden Wagner, aynı zamanda Ruanda'ya ait olduğu iddia edilen doğal kaynaklara ambargo uygulanması gerektiğini söyledi.

Wagner, Ruanda'nın BM barış gücüne katkı sağlayan ülke statüsünün iptal edilmesi gerektiğini, "saldırgan olan bir ülkenin" barışı teşvik edemeyeceğini dile getirdi.

Ayrıca Ruanda'ya yapılan silah transferlerinde tam şeffaflık sağlanması ve bu transferlerin derhal durdurulması gerektiğini kaydeden Wagner, "Buradayız çünkü dünya sorunlarını burada çözmek ve meydan okumalara burada yanıt vermek gerekiyor. Eğer Konsey başarısız olursa, o zaman sokak hükmetmeye başlayacak." uyarısında bulundu.

the victims are nothing less than the result of criminal acts that constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes perpetrated by the RDF in complete impunity and with the silence of this council

we're trapped. The past 24 hours have seen more than 100 patients taken to the ICRC health centers, and the humanitarian situation continue to deteriorate, with more than 500,000 new IDPs in the North and South Kivu provinces.

What more will Rwanda do to continue to abuse your respect and your authority? What international instrument must it violate for the council to finally take necessary measures against Kigali from the United Nations Charter to international humanitarian law to human rights, and also the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes. Rwanda has proven time and again that your statements mean absolutely nothing to it the fourth of August, 2024 ceasefire was just a pipe dream.

he time of manipulation and lies is now over the lives of civilians deprived of the very means of subsistence for four days now in government depends on the decisions that you are going to take today. We have not come to tell you about things that you don't know about, but we've come to ask you to be courageous enough to do what is right and to uphold your prerogatives the lives of civilians cannot be suspended in this machinery that just doesn't respond. Respond. We are urging that you take strong actions. Recognize the responsibility of Rwanda in the multiple violations of our sovereignty as well as the atrocities that it's committing. Was not enough for it to stop its ongoing conflict, and now victims are not only from the Congo.

humanities that is at stake here. Everybody has come to see what you're going to do, what is the degree of humanitarian disaster and flagrant violations of our territory that needs to be achieved for you to condemn the perpetrators in the M 23 the Rwandan officers and their accomplices. If this council does not condemn history, this will go down in history as a time of powerlessness and indifference of the Security Council and immediate action needs to be taped.

Some people, sir, would like to make believe that inaction is an African solution. We are an African country under attack. This attack is going beyond our borders. It is an attack on multilateralism, on the right principles of the United Nations against Eve and every one of us

allowing this crisis to continue, stating that it's an African problem that requires an African solution, betrays the spirit of international solidarity that was the very bedrock of our organization, and the spirit of a collective security responsibility that justifies your very presence as members of this council, we reiterate our five urgent demands. One, the immediate withdrawal of Rwandan troops and the cessation of hostilities. Two, the establishment of targeted sanctions against the RDF chain of command and random political decision makers. Three, the imposition of an embargo on natural resources declared as Rwandan. Four, the withdrawal of Rwanda as a troop, contributing country to the UN one cannot be the aggressor and claim to play a role in promoting peace. Five, total transparency on arms transferred Rwanda. These transfers must be stopped immediately to prevent them from continuing to fuel violence and instability,

Mr. President, we're here because here the world needs to resolve its differences and face its challenges. If the council fails, then it is the street that is going to take charge