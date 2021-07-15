Pearl mullet fishing ban has ended, fishermen threw their nets in the Van Lake - Son Dakika

The 3-month hunting ban of the pearl mullet period has ended today in Van Lake. The ban period was initiated during the breeding period of the pearl mullet, which is the only endemic species that can live in the salty and carbonated water of Lake VAN. After lifting the ban, the fishermen in the district threw their nets in the lake, saying 'Vira Bismillah'.

Pearl mullet (Alburnus tarichi)- which lives only in Lake Van in the world - population has been increasing with the measures in recent years taken by authorities, is also a source of income for many fishermen in the region. As part of the fish conservation efforts, a fishing ban is imposed on the breeding season between April 15 to July 15. During this period, pearl mullets start to breed and begin to migrate to freshwaters. During migration, pearl mullets jumping against the flow of water, like salmon in Alaska, create a visual scene. Pearl mullet, which is a source of living for those who make their living by fishing, also contributes to the tourism of the region. While the conservation efforts in recent years have yielded results, pearl mullet is now a source of income for more people.

With the start of the fishing season, the fishermen threw their nets into Lake Van, saying 'vira bismillah' after a 3-month break. Atilla Dagdelen, who has been fishing in the region for 20 years said, "July 15, the ban on pearl mullet fishing was lifted at midnight. Then we got on our boats and left our nets in the cool waters of Lake Van. A day later, we come and say bismillah and start fishing. Our law enforcement officers have done a good job in this 3-month hunting ban, ensuring the protection of the fish. Naturally, this will cause an increase in fish. We expect a productive season this year. We freeze the fish and sent it to Istanbul and Ankara. We catch about 500 kilos of fish for each net. We hope that pearl mullet, which is our livelihood, will continue with this plenteousness for a long time."