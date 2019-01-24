Son Dakika Haberleri: THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 90 - Olympiacos: 75

Turkish Airlines EuroLeague'in 20. hafta maçında Olympiacos'u konuk eden Fenerbahçe Beko, mücadeleden 90-75 galip ayrılarak toplamda 18. galibiyetini elde etti ve zirvedeki yerini korudu.

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 90 - Olympiacos: 75
Turkish Airlines EuroLeague'in 20. hafta maçında Olympiacos'u konuk eden Fenerbahçe Beko, mücadeleden 90-75 galip ayrılarak toplamda 18. galibiyetini elde etti ve zirvedeki yerini korudu. Öte yandan karşılaşma öncesinde EuroLeague'de aralık ayı MVP'si seçilen Jan Vesely'e ödülünü eski basketbolcu Mirsad Türkcan takdim etti.

SALON: ÜLKER SPOR VE ETKİNLİK Hakemler: Luigi Lamonica xx, Matej Boltauzer xx, Carol Peruga xx Fenerbahçe Beko: Nicolo Melli xx 6, Nikola Kalinic xxx 16, Bobby Dixon xx 13, Erick Green xxx 17, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 8, Joffrey Lauvergne xx 2, Kostas Sloukas xx 12, Jan Vesely xx 7, Marko Guduric xx 5, Luigi Datome xx 4, Melih Mahmutoğlu x Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic Olympiacos: Nikola Milutinov xx 11, Kostas Papanikolaou x 8, Georgios Printezis x, Nigel Williams-Goss x 3, Vassilis Spanoulis xx 10, Janis Timma xx 14, Janis Strelnieks xx 13, Zach Leday x 6, Axel Toupane x 8, Georgios Bogris x 2, Vangelis Mantzaris x, Sasha Vezenkov x Başantrenör: David Blatt 1. periyot: 21-15 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine) Devre: 40-28 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine) 3. periyot: 68-54 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)

