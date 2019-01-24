THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 90 - Olympiacos: 75

Turkish Airlines EuroLeague'in 20. hafta maçında Olympiacos
'u konuk eden Fenerbahçe Beko
, mücadeleden 90-75 galip ayrılarak toplamda 18. galibiyetini elde etti ve zirvedeki yerini korudu. Öte yandan karşılaşma öncesinde EuroLeague'de aralık ayı MVP'si seçilen Jan Vesely
'e ödülünü eski basketbolcu Mirsad Türkcan
takdim etti.
SALON: ÜLKER SPOR VE ETKİNLİK Hakemler: Luigi Lamonica xx, Matej Boltauzer xx, Carol Peruga xx Fenerbahçe Beko: Nicolo Melli xx 6, Nikola Kalinic
xxx 16, Bobby Dixon
xx 13, Erick Green xxx 17, Ahmet Düverioğlu
xx 8, Joffrey Lauvergne
xx 2, Kostas Sloukas
xx 12, Jan Vesely xx 7, Marko Guduric xx 5, Luigi Datome xx 4, Melih Mahmutoğlu
x Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Olympiacos: Nikola Milutinov
xx 11, Kostas Papanikolaou
x 8, Georgios Printezis x, Nigel Williams-Goss x 3, Vassilis Spanoulis
xx 10, Janis Timma xx 14, Janis Strelnieks xx 13, Zach Leday x 6, Axel Toupane x 8, Georgios Bogris x 2, Vangelis
Mantzaris x, Sasha Vezenkov x Başantrenör: David Blatt 1. periyot: 21-15 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine) Devre: 40-28 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine) 3. periyot: 68-54 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
(İHA)