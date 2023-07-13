75. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları Belli Oldu

Televizyon Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından bu yıl 75'incisi düzenlenecek Emmy Ödülleri'nin adayları netleşti. 19 Eylül'de sahiplerini bulacak olan törende Succession dizisi 27, The Last of Us 23 ve The White Lotus ise 14 dalda aday gösterildi.
BİRDEN FAZLA DALDA ADAY OLDULAR
27 dalga aday gösterilen Succession dizisinin Instagram hesabından yapılan paylaşımda "En İyi Drama Dizisi de dahil olmak üzere toplam 27 Emmy adaylığı için Succession oyuncu kadrosunu ve ekibini tebrik ederiz" ifadelerine yer verildi. Dünyaca ünlü yapımların arasında yer alan Ted Lasso 21, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 14, The Bear 13, BEEF 13, DahmerMonster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 13, Wednesday 12, Barry 11 ve Only Murders In The Building 11 adaylık kazandı.
İşte 75. Emmy Ödülleri adayları...
En İyi Drama Dizisi
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
En İyi Komedi Dizisi
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
En İyi Mini Dizi
- Beef
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Drama dalında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Komedi dalında En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Christine Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/Televizyon Filmi
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Beef
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/Televizyon Filmi
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Ali Wong, Beef
Drama dalında En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfayden, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Drama dalında En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Komedi dalında En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Komedi dalındaEn İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
En İyi Erkek Konuk Oyuncu – Drama
- Murray Barlett, The Last of Us
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed, Succession
- Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
- Keivonn Montreal Woodward, The Last of Us
En İyi Kadın Konuk Oyuncu – Drama
- Hiam Abbass, Succession
- Cherry Jones, Succession
- Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
- Anna Torv, The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter, Succession
En İyi Erkek Konuk Oyuncu – Komedi
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
- Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt, The Bear
- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
En İyi Kadın Konuk Oyuncu – Komedi
- Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light, Poker Face
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
En İyi Yarışma Programı
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
En İyi Reality Şovu
- Antiques Roadshow
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye
- Shark Tank
En İyi Yarışma Programı Sunucusu
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
- Amy Pohler, Maya Rudolph, Baking It
- RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
En İyi Sohbet Programı
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Problem with Jon Stewart
En İyi Skeç Programı
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
En İyi Canlı Program
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
- The Oscars
- 75th Annual Tony Awards
En İyi Program
- Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter
- John Mulaney: Baby J
- Lizzo: Live in Concert
- Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music
- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
- Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
En İyi TV Filmi
- Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas
- Fire Island
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Prey
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
En İyi Animasyon Dizisi
- Bob's Burgers
- Intergalactic
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
- Rick and Morty
- The Simpsons
En İyi Belgesel Özel Bölümü
- Being Mary Tyler Moore
- Judy Blume Forever
- My Transparent Life
- Pamela, A Love Story
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
En İyi Belgesel
- Dear Mama
- 100 Foot Wave
- Secrets of the Elephants
- The 1619 Project
- The U.S. and the Holocaust
En İyi Drama Dizisi Yazarlığı
- Beau Willimon, "One Way Out," Andor
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, "The Prick," Bad Sisters
- Gordon Smith, "Point and Shoot," Better Call Saul
- Peter Gould, "Saul Gone," Better Call Saul
- Jesse Armstrong, "Connor's Wedding," Succession
- Mike White, "Arrivederci," The White Lotus