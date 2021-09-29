Erdogan: We are committed to putting TURKOVAC into mass production as soon as possible - Son Dakika

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "With our widespread national vaccination program, we have come very close to the 70 percent target of the second dose vaccination rate in our population over the age of 18. In addition, we are committed to putting TURKOVAC and other national vaccine candidates into mass production as soon as possible and making them available to all humanity."

President Erdogan attended the 'Global Covid-19 Online Summit', hosted by US President Joe Biden as part of the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) in New York, via video message. "Humanity has been giving an unprecedented ordeal for about 2 years. In this process, we learned that if we show solidarity, we can get rid of this scourge. As Turkey, we support the goals of vaccinating at least 70 percent of the world's population, strengthening the means of screening, diagnostic, treatment, detection and measurement facilities in all countries, and establishing a better health architecture at the global level in principle" said President Erdogan thanking the US President Biden for organizing this event and for the invitation.

"WE WILL PUT TURKOVAC INTO MASS PRODUCTION"

Emphasizing that Turkey helped many countries to acquire the medical supplies they needed in this process and will make the necessary contribution in the efforts to achieve these goals, within the bounds of possibilities President Erdogan said, "Supporting access of vulnerable and disadvantaged groups to vaccines, diagnosis, treatment, and personal protection is both a universal right to health and a moral imperative. Income differences between countries should not hinder access to vaccines and the right to health. In this regard, it is of vital importance to ensure international cooperation and solidarity at the maximum level. A fair, scientific, and humane approach requires it. Based on this understanding, we have delivered medical equipment and other essential materials needed in the fight against the pandemic to 159 countries and 12 international organizations. We shared some of the vaccines we supplied from other countries with demanding countries. With our widespread national vaccination program, we have come very close to the 70 percent target of the second dose vaccination rate in our population over the age of 18. In addition, we are committed to putting TURKOVAC and other national vaccine candidates into mass production as soon as possible and making them available to all humanity."

"NEW PANDEMIC IS NOT A QUESTION OF POSSIBILITY, BUT A MATTER OF TIME"

"The pandemic has also revealed many shortcomings in the global health architecture. In the light of the lessons learned from this pandemic, it is our duty to future generations to make the multilateral system more robust and prepared against global health threats. The occurrence of a new pandemic is not a question of possibility, but a matter of time. Therefore, elimination of the identified shortcomings is not either an option, but a political responsibility. Turkey is ready to take its place in the way of effort to be made for a world stronger in all respects after Covid-19" President Erdogan said stating that Turkey will continue to do its part for low and middle-income countries, taking into account the commitments of the Global Covid-19 Summit in the next period.