PC İçin Yakında Çıkacak Tüm Video Oyunlarının Listesi

PC oyuncuları, bir çok konsola özel çıkan oyunların Steam, Epic Games ve çeşitli başlatıcılara doğru yöneldiğini görmeye başlıyor. Bu, bir konsola sahip olmadan bir şeyleri kaçırmış gibi hisseden herkes için güzel bir haber. Özellikle Microsoft ve şirketler oyun kitaplıklarını her iki sisteme de taşıma istekleri konusunda konsol ile PC arasındaki çizgileri silmeye başlıyor.

PC oyuncuları için durum iyiye giderken, önümüzdeki günlerde çıkacak oyunların tamamını derledik.

Bu Ay Çıkacak Bilgisayar Oyunları

11 Ekim: Asterigos: Curse of the Stars (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

11 Ekim: Epic Astro Story (PC)

11 Ekim: Eville (XBX/S, XBO, PC)

11 Ekim: Grand Prix Story (PC)

11 Ekim: Home Run High (PC)

11 Ekim: Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (PS4, Switch, PC)

11 Ekim: NHL 23 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

11 Ekim: No More Heroes 3 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

11 Ekim: Oh Sheep! (PC)

11 Ekim: One More Gate: A Wakfu Legend (PC)

11 Ekim: Prison Architect: Undead (PS4, XBO, PC)

11 Ekim: Shafted (PC)

11 Ekim: Space Roguelike Adventure (XBO, Switch, PC)

11 Ekim: Strong Moon (PC)

11 Ekim: Super People (PC)

11 Ekim: Tower of Darkness (PC)

12 Ekim: Actua Tennis (PC)

12 Ekim: A Hero's Rest (PC)

12 Ekim: Cracked (PC)

12 Ekim: Far Sector (PC)

12 Ekim: Immortelle (PC)

12 Ekim: LEGO Bricktales (Switch, PC)

12 Ekim: PC Building Simulator 2 (PC)

12 Ekim: Stranded: Alien Dawn (PC)

12 Ekim: Unusual Findings (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

13 Ekim: Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

13 Ekim: ASTLIBRA Revision (PC)

13 Ekim: Atari Mania (Switch, PC)

13 Ekim: Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 (PC)

13 Ekim: The Case of the Golden Idol (PC)

13 Ekim: The Darkest Tales ( Xbox One, Switch, PC)

13 Ekim: Fueled Up (PC)

13 Ekim: Kao the Kangaroo: Oh, Well! (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

13 Ekim: Lost Eidolons (PC)

13 Ekim: Paradise Marsh (Switch, PC)

13 Ekim: Sunday Gold (PC)

13 Ekim: The Last Oricru (PS5, XBX/S, PC)

13 Ekim: Triangle Strategy (PC)

14 Ekim: Amazing Machines (PC)

14 Ekim: Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

14 Ekim: Graviton - A Relaxing Sand Simulation (PC)

14 Ekim: Hexxagon - Board Game (PC)

14 Ekim: LandBox (PC)

14 Ekim: Little Witchelsa: Pumpkin Peril (PC)

14 Ekim: Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

14 Ekim: PGA Tour 2K23 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

14 Ekim: Quarry Simulator 2021 (PC)

14 Ekim: Scorn (XBX/S, PC)

14 Ekim: Star Trek: Prodigy – Supernova (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, Switch, PC)

14 Ekim: Trifox (XBX/S, XBO, PC)

17 Ekim: Cult Of Babel (PC)

17 Ekim: Terror of Hemasaurus (PC)

17 Ekim: Flat Eye (PC)

17 Ekim: Mars Base (Switch, PC)

17 Ekim: Night Out (PC)

18 Ekim: A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5, XBX/S, Switch, PC)

18 Ekim: Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

18 Ekim: Ghost Follows (PC)

18 Ekim: Marvel Snap (PC)

18 Ekim: Project Speed 2 (PC)

19 Ekim: Atlas Falling (PC)

19 Ekim: Harmony's Odyssey (Switch, PC)

19 Ekim: The Last Hero of Nostalgaia (XBX/S, XBO, PC)

19 Ekim: The Last Worker (PC)

19 Ekim: Of Blades & Tails (PC)

19 Ekim: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PC)

19 Ekim: The Valiant (PC)

20 Ekim: Batora: Lost Haven (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

20 Ekim: Faith: The Unholy Trinity (PC)

20 Ekim: Flying Neko Delivery (Switch, PC)

20 Ekim: The Jackbox Party Pack 9 (PC)

20 Ekim: Norco (PS5, PS4, PC)

20 Ekim: Park Story (XBX/S, XBO, PC)

20 Ekim: Second Extinction (XBX/S, XBO, PC)

20 Ekim: The Pegasus Expedition (PC)

20 Ekim: Tyrant Quest - Gold Edition (PC)

20 Ekim: Vampire Survivors (PC) – 1.0 Release

20 Ekim: Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

21 Ekim: Aery - Last Day of Earth (Switch, PC)

21 Ekim: Fhtagn Simulator (PC)

21 Ekim: Gotham Knights (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

21 Ekim: JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party (Switch, PC)

21 Ekim: Jones (PC)

21 Ekim: New Tales from the Borderlands (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

21 Ekim: Persona 5 Royal (XBX/S, XBO, PC)

22 Ekim: King of the Hat (PC)

22 Ekim: SIX 3D: Metaverse (PC)

23 Ekim: Valkyrie of Phantasm (PC)

24 Ekim: Apples and Asteroids (PC)

24 Ekim: Flesh (PC)

24 Ekim: I See Red (PC)

24 Ekim: Retrowave Rider (PC)

25 Ekim: Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC)

25 Ekim: Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

25 Ekim: Murder Is Game Over (PC)

25 Ekim: Nokta (PC)

25 Ekim: SCP: Keter (PC)

25 Ekim: Turbo Sloths (PC)

25 Ekim: Victoria 3 (PC)

25 Ekim: Yomawari: Lost in the Dark (PS4, Switch, PC)

26 Ekim: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - Wanderer of the Rift (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

26 Ekim: Temple of Horror (XBO, PC)

27 Ekim: Arkanoid: Eternal Battle (PC)

27 Ekim: Morels: Homestead (PC)

27 Ekim: Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PC)

27 Ekim: Signalis (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC)

27 Ekim: Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

27 Ekim: Winter Survival Simulator (PC)

28 Ekim: Adventures of DaKoo the Dragon (PC)

28 Ekim: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PS5, XBX/S, PC)

28 Ekim: Charon's Staircase (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, Switch, PC)

28 Ekim: Dungeonoid (PC)

28 Ekim: Just Survival - The Zombie Awakening (PC)

28 Ekim: Resident Evil Village Gold Edition (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

28 Ekim: Resident Evil Village Winters' Expansion (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

28 Ekim: Resident Evil Re: Verse (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

29 Ekim: Positron (PC)

31 Ekim: Abstract Initiative (PC)

31 Ekim: Catboy Crazy (PC)

31 Ekim: Evil Nun: The Broken Mask (PC)

31 Ekim: Guardians of Temple (PC)

31 Ekim: The Hideaway (PC)

31 Ekim: Impending Friendship (PC)

31 Ekim: Night Out (PC)

31 Ekim: No More Room In Hell 2 (PC)

31 Ekim: The Oldest Edda (PC)

31 Ekim: Puppeteers (PC)

31 Ekim: Super Lone Survivor (PC)

31 Ekim: The Unliving (PC)

31 Ekim: Vade Retro: Exorcist (PC)

Kasım Ayında Çıkacak Bilgisayar Oyunları

1 Kasım: Danger Forever (PC)

1 Kasım: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Galactic Edition (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

1 Kasım: Lonesome Village (XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

1 Kasım: Match Match Mania! (PC)

1 Kasım: Plot of the Druid (PC)

2 Kasım: Doraemon: Story of Seasons - Friends of the Great Kingdom (PS5, Switch, PC)

2 Kasım: Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch (PC)

2 Kasım: Lighten Up (PC)

2 Kasım: Shatter Remastered Deluxe (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

2 Kasım: The Past Within (PC)

2 Kasım: Summit (PC)

3 Kasım: The Chant (PS5, XBX/S, PC)

3 Kasım: Die by the Blade (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

3 Kasım: The Entropy Centre (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

3 Kasım: From Space (Switch, PC)

3 Kasım: Ghost Song (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

3 Kasım: Kingshunt (PC)

3 Kasım: WRC Generations (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

4 Kasım: BRATZ: Flaunt Your Fashion (PS4, XBX/S, Switch, PC)

4 Kasım: Harvestella (Switch, PC)

7 Kasım: Nature Escapes (PC)

8 Kasım: A Little To The Left (PC)

8 Kasım: Football Manager 2023 (PS5, XBX/S, PC)

8 Kasım: Sonic Frontiers (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

9 Kasım: Maxwell's Wicked Dollhouse (PC)

10 Kasım: Advent Calendar (Switch, PC)

10 Kasım: Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

10 Kasım: Runscore (PC)

11 Kasım: Luna Biography (PC)

11 Kasım: Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PS5, Switch, PC)

11 Kasım: Valkyrie Elysium (PC)

11 Kasım: Yum Yum Cookstar (XBO, PC)

14 Kasım: Beat Hazard 3 (PC)

14 Kasım: Super Buckyball Tournament (PC)

14 Kasım: Vnesis (PC)

15 Kasım: Farming Simulator 22: Platinum Edition (PC)

15 Kasım: House of Moire (PC)

15 Kasım: Monsty Corp (PC)

15 Kasım: Pentiment (XBX/S, XBO, PC)

16 Kasım: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

16 Kasım: Jaded (PC)

16 Kasım: Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (PC)

17 Kasım: Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days (PC)

17 Kasım: Company of Heroes 3 (PC)

17 Kasım: Goat Simulator 3 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

17 Kasım: My Fantastic Ranch (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, Switch, PC)

18 Kasım: The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

21 Kasım: Beat Reality (PC)

22 Kasım: DeepStorm Online (PC)

22 Kasım: Gungrave G.O.R.E (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

22 Kasım: Evil West (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, PC)

22 Kasım: Ship of Fools (PS5, XBX/S, Switch, PC)

22 Kasım: ZERO Sievert (PC)

23 Kasım: NoRoY (PC)

25 Kasım: Cyberpunk Samurai VR (PC)

28 Kasım: Pintman: Escape the Lockdown (PC)

29 Kasım: Cat Dimension (PC)

29 Kasım: The Knight Witch (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

30 Kasım: Astronite (PC)

30 Kasım: Rocket Rush (PC)

30 Kasım: Tyrant Quest - Gold Edition (PC)

30 Kasım: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (XBX/S, PC)

30 Kasım: Werewolf Showdown (PC)

Aralık Ayında Çıkacak Bilgisayar Oyunları

1 Aralık: Alterium Shift (PC)

1 Aralık: The Amethyst Stones (PC)

1 Aralık: Cold Harvest (PC)

1 Aralık: Doggo Estates (PC)

1 Aralık: Eternal Exodus (PC)

1 Aralık: Excavator Simulator (PC)

1 Aralık: Journey for the Crown (PC)

1 Aralık: Moonshiners (PC)

1 Aralık: Pintman: Escape the Lockdown (PC)

1 Aralık: _space_train (PC)

1 Aralık: Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

2 Aralık: The Callisto Protocol (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, PC)

2 Aralık: Marvel's Midnight Suns (PS5, XBX/S, PC)

2 Aralık: Need for Speed Unbound (PS5, XBX/S, PC)

2 Aralık: Ultra Break (PC)

4 Aralık: Goonya Monster (PS5, Switch, PC)

6 Aralık: Kukoos - Lost Pets (PS5, PS4, PC)

7 Aralık: Alaskan Truck Simulator (PC)

7 Aralık: Entanglement (PC)

7 Aralık: Ixion (PC)

8 Aralık: The Rumble Fish 2 (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

8 Aralık: Samurai Maiden (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

9 Aralık: Afterglitch (XBX/S, PC)

9 Aralık: The King of Drive - Parking Edition (PC)

13 Aralık: Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion (PS5, PS4, XBX/S, XBO, Switch, PC)

13 Aralık: High on Life (XBX/S, PC)

14 Aralık: Bokube (PC)

15 Aralık: Blacktail (PC)

15 Aralık: Scuffed Party (PC)

16 Aralık: Aery - Path of Corruption (PC)

16 Aralık: Hello Neighbor 2 (PC)

16 Aralık: SCP: Keter (PC)

19 Aralık: Crazy Zen Mini Golf (PC)

20 Aralık: Intergalactic Pawn Shop (PC)

23 Aralık: Road Warriors (PC)

26 Aralık: Hell Corp (PC)

26 Aralık: Sift Heads - Reborn (PC)

27 Aralık: On Air (PC)

28 Aralık: Xianxia Shrine (PC)

29 Aralık: Bighardsun (PC)

30 Aralık: Angry Alligator (PC)

30 Aralık: Discount Paranormal (PC)

30 Aralık: Hall Infinite (PC)

30 Aralık: HORROR TALES: The Astronaut (PC)

30 Aralık: Spellstorm (PC)

30 Aralık: The Threshold Dweller (PC)

31 Aralık: Gymkhanage (PC)