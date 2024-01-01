Netflix Ocak 2024\'te kütüphanesinden hangi dizi ve filmler ayrılacak?

Dünyanın en büyük dijital akış platformu sağlayıcısı Netflix, içerik yelpazesini her geçen gün daha da genişletiyor. Bu doğrultuda kullanıcı deneyimini yükselten platform, öte taraftan yayın haklarının sona ermesi nedeniyle bazı yapımları da kaldırıyor. Peki Ocak 2024'te Netflix kütüphanesinden ayrılacak dizi ve filmler neler? İşte liste…

Netflix kütüphanesinden kaldırılacak dizi ve filmler – Ocak 2024

Netflix'e veda edecek yapımlar listesine baktığımızda Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Mission: Impossible (1996), Ted 2 (2015) ve Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers (2014) gibi popüler yapımların da kaldırılacağını görüyoruz. Tabii liste yalnızca bunlardan ibaret değil.

Ocak 2024'te Netflix kütüphanesinden kaldırılacak yapımlar şu şekilde sıralandı;

2012 (2009)

8 Mile (2002)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

American Beauty (1999)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

Astro Boy (2009)

Backdraft (1991)

Captain Phillips (2013)

Casper (1995)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Chloe (2009)

Christmas Wedding Planner (2017)

Christmas With A View (2018)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Crank (2006)

Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers (2014)

Dragnet (1987)

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (2005)

DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends (2011)

DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda Awesome Secrets (2008)

DreamWorks Shrek's Swamp Stories (2008)

DreamWorks Spooky Stories (2009)

DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2 (2011)

Fall in Love with Vinyasa (2022)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Football-Inspired Workouts for All (2023)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020)

Gamer (2009)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Gladiator (2000)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Green Zone (2010)

HIT & Strength with Tara (2022)

Hulk (2003)

I am Jonas (2019)

Incarnate (2016)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (2022)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Last Vegas (2013)

Live Up To Your Name (2017)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Love Actually (2003)

Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

Megamind (2010)

Merku Thodarchi Malai (2018)

Midnight Run (1988)

Midway (1976)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mr Bean's Holiday (2007)

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet (2021)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Non-Stop (2014)

Obsessed (2009)

Prom Night (2008)

Public Enemies (2009)

Puriyatha Puthir (Puriyaadha Pudhir) (2017)

Rainbow Rangers (2. sezon)

Robin Hood (2010)

Role Models (2008)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Running Man (2020)

Safe (2012)

Safe House (2012)

Sanju (2018)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scarface (1983)

Snitch (2013)

Spy Game (2001)

State of Play (2009)

Taramani (2017)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Eagle (2011)

The Electric Horseman (1979)

The Fighter (2010)

The Firm (1993)

The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Jerk (1979)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Kill Team (2019)

The Mindy Project (1-6 sezon)

The Money Pit (1986)

The Mummy (2017)

The Raid 2 (2014)

The Road to El Dorado (2000)

The Sentinel (1977)

The Social Network (2010)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018)

This Is the End (2013)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (1. sezon)

Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (2022)

U-571 (2000)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

War of the Worlds (2005)

White Christmas (1954)

Wind River (2017)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Year One (2009)

Zone 414 (2021)

A Call to Spy (2019)

10 Minutes Gone (2019)

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

Get Out (2017)

Ma (2019)

Komola Rocket (2018)

Next Enti? (2018)

This Little Love of Mine (2021)

Is Love Enough? Sir (2018)

The Colony (2021)

When Heroes Fly (1. sezon)

Very Big Shot (2015)

The Doll (2016)

The Doll 2 (2017)

Uncharted (2022)

Wish You (2021)

A Monster Calls (2016)

Feast of the Seven Fishes (2018)

The Take (2016)

Umma (2022)

The Square (2013)

Crazy, Lovely, Cool (2018)

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage (2018)

Sightless (2020)

The Real World (28. sezon)

Just Love (2018)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Begin Again (2013)

Mi Obra Maestra (2018)

Hotel Transylvania (2015)

Goyo: The Boy General (2018)

Puss in Boots: Trapped in An Epic Tale (2017)

Nathicharami (2018)

Close Enemies (2018)

Journey to Greenland (2016)

Not: Listede yer alan bütün içerikler, yayın hakları anlaşması gereği Netflix Türkiye kütüphanesinde zaten yer almıyor olabilir.

