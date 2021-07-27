Üye Girişi
Turkey reports 16,809 new Covid-19 cases - Ministry of Health - Son Dakika

Turkey reports 16,809 new Covid-19 cases - Ministry of Health

27.07.2021 11:37
Turkey reports 16,809 new Covid-19 cases - Ministry of Health, System.String[]

The Ministry of Health announced the daily Covid-19 data.

The Ministry of Health announced the daily Covid-19 data. In the last 24 hours, 16,809 cases were tested positive in 224,198 tests. While 63 people lost their lives, the treatment and quarantine of 5,585 people ended.

According to the daily Covid-19 data announced by the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours, 16, 809 cases were tested positive in 224,198 tests. While 63 people died due to the coronavirus, the treatment and quarantine of 5 thousand 585 people ended.

In the data of the population aged 18 and over who have received at least one dose of vaccination, Turkey's average of the first dose was 64%, and the average of the second dose was 38.21%. In addition, a total of 67 million 466 thousand 786 vaccines were administered, including 39 million 726 thousand 15 in the first dose, 23 million 714 thousand 368 in the second dose and 4 million 26 thousand 403 in the third dose.Provinces with the highest vaccination rate; Muğla, Çanakkale, Kırklareli, Edirne, Balıkesir, Amasya, Eskişehir, Aydın, İzmir and Tekirdağ, the provinces with the lowest vaccination rates were Iğdır, Gümüşhane, Bingöl, Batman, Siirt, Diyarbakır, Muş, Mardin, Şanlıurfa and Bitlis.'DIFFICULT TO KEEP EPIDEMIC UNDER CONTROL'

"The rate of increase in the number of cases makes it difficult to keep the epidemic under control. Compensating for concessions from measures without gaining immunity with vaccines may cause painful experiences. Follow the precautions, get your vaccine." Health Minister Koca made a statement on his Twitter account regarding daily data.

PHOTOS


Turkey reports 16,809 new Covid-19 cases - Ministry of Health
Turkey reports 16,809 new Covid-19 cases - Ministry of Health
Turkey reports 16,809 new Covid-19 cases - Ministry of Health

Koronavirüs, Turkey, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Turkey reports 16,809 new Covid-19 cases - Ministry of Health - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Filenin Sultanları ilk yenilgisini aldı! Tokyo Olimpiyatları'nda İtalya'ya 3-1 yenildi 12:34 Filenin Sultanları ilk yenilgisini aldı! Tokyo Olimpiyatları'nda İtalya'ya 3-1 yenildi Girişimcinin acı anı! 35 bin tavuğu telef oldu, hepsini açtığı çukura gömdü 12:21 Girişimcinin acı anı! 35 bin tavuğu telef oldu, hepsini açtığı çukura gömdü Türk Hava Yolları'na 12:18 Türk Hava Yolları'na "açık bilet" tepkisi! Vatandaşlar yaşadıkları mağduriyet sonrası isyan etti
Genç şarkıcı Aleyna Tilki 12:04 Genç şarkıcı Aleyna Tilki "Evleniyorum" diyerek düğün davetiyesini paylaştı TVNET canlı yayınında talihsiz kaza! Moderatörün yaslandığı masa devrildi 11:51 TVNET canlı yayınında talihsiz kaza! Moderatörün yaslandığı masa devrildi Kütahya'dan tepki toplayan görüntüler! Kesilen kurbanların kelleri baraj gölüne atılmış 11:49 Kütahya'dan tepki toplayan görüntüler! Kesilen kurbanların kelleri baraj gölüne atılmış
Tayland sokakları maymunlara kaldı! Korona nedeniyle aç kalan onlarca maymun birbiriyle çete savaşına girdi 11:45 Tayland sokakları maymunlara kaldı! Korona nedeniyle aç kalan onlarca maymun birbiriyle çete savaşına girdi Salgında aşının önemini ortaya çıkaran tablo: Yoğun bakımda yatan hastaların yüzde 95'i aşısız 11:07 Salgında aşının önemini ortaya çıkaran tablo: Yoğun bakımda yatan hastaların yüzde 95'i aşısız

Son Dakika Haberleri
12:27 Korkunç patlama! Siyah dumanlar kilometrelerce ilerden görüldü, halka "Dışarı çıkmayın" uyarısı yapılıyor
12:21 Girişimcinin acı anı! 35 bin tavuğu telef oldu, hepsini açtığı çukura gömdü
12:18 Acun Ilıcalı, Leyla ile Mecnun'dan sonra Behzat Ç.'yi de yeniden çekmek için adım attı
12:05 PKK'nın dağdaki balerini! Teröristleri şirin gösterme algısı bu kez pes dedirtti
12:03 Genç şarkıcı Aleyna Tilki "Evleniyorum" diyerek düğün davetiyesini paylaştı
11:50 TVNET canlı yayınında talihsiz kaza! Moderatörün yaslandığı masa devrildi
11:44 Tayland sokakları maymunlara kaldı! Korona nedeniyle aç kalan onlarca maymun birbiriyle çete savaşına girdi
11:15 Güne yükselişle başlatan gram altın 495,8 liradan satılıyor
11:07 Salgında aşının önemini ortaya çıkaran tablo: Yoğun bakımda yatan hastaların yüzde 95'i aşısız
11:04 Tokyo Olimpiyatları'nı takip eden Reuters haber ajansının yayınladığı fotoğraflar kriz çıkardı! Çin Büyükelçiliği tepki gösterdi
Gaziantep'teki bir depo alevlere teslim oldu! Çevredeki evler boşaltıldı, ekipler yangına müdahale ediyor Gaziantep'teki bir depo alevlere teslim oldu! Çevredeki evler boşaltıldı, ekipler yangına müdahale ediyor         
12:45
Korkunç patlama! Siyah dumanlar kilometrelerce ilerden görüldü, halka Korkunç patlama! Siyah dumanlar kilometrelerce ilerden görüldü, halka "Dışarı çıkmayın" uyarısı yapılıyor         
12:27
Acun Ilıcalı, Leyla ile Mecnun'dan sonra Behzat Ç.'yi de yeniden çekmek için adım attı Acun Ilıcalı, Leyla ile Mecnun'dan sonra Behzat Ç.'yi de yeniden çekmek için adım attı         
12:18
PKK'nın dağdaki balerini! Teröristleri şirin gösterme algısı bu kez pes dedirtti PKK'nın dağdaki balerini! Teröristleri şirin gösterme algısı bu kez pes dedirtti         
12:06
Oyuncu sevgilisi Sevda Erginci ile evlilik kararı alan oyuncu Yılmaz Kunt'un bir kadına attığı mesajlar ortaya çıktı Oyuncu sevgilisi Sevda Erginci ile evlilik kararı alan oyuncu Yılmaz Kunt'un bir kadına attığı mesajlar ortaya çıktı         
11:54
İki gündür haber alınamayan genç kızın cansız bedeni boş arazide kanlar içinde bulundu İki gündür haber alınamayan genç kızın cansız bedeni boş arazide kanlar içinde bulundu         
11:50
5 bin TL maaşla çalışacak otobüs şoförü bulamıyorlar! Herkes turizm sektörüne yoğunlaştı 5 bin TL maaşla çalışacak otobüs şoförü bulamıyorlar! Herkes turizm sektörüne yoğunlaştı         
11:47
Bursa'da 50 metrelik buz tüneli bulan dağcılar, gördükleri manzara karşısında şaşkına döndü Bursa'da 50 metrelik buz tüneli bulan dağcılar, gördükleri manzara karşısında şaşkına döndü         
11:43
Tokyo Olimpiyatları'nı takip eden Reuters haber ajansının yayınladığı fotoğraflar kriz çıkardı! Çin Büyükelçiliği tepki gösterdi Tokyo Olimpiyatları'nı takip eden Reuters haber ajansının yayınladığı fotoğraflar kriz çıkardı! Çin Büyükelçiliği tepki gösterdi         
11:05
Sokak ortasında güpegündüz dehşet! 5 kişi aralarına aldıkları adamı bıçak ve sopalarla linç etti Sokak ortasında güpegündüz dehşet! 5 kişi aralarına aldıkları adamı bıçak ve sopalarla linç etti         
11:01
Oyuncu Onur Buldu çocukluk fotoğrafını paylaştı, görenler rol arkadaşı Ecem Erkek sandı Oyuncu Onur Buldu çocukluk fotoğrafını paylaştı, görenler rol arkadaşı Ecem Erkek sandı         
10:54
Son Dakika! Bakan Koca: İlk doz aşısını henüz yaptırmayanların sayısı 22 milyon 344 bin 407 Son Dakika! Bakan Koca: İlk doz aşısını henüz yaptırmayanların sayısı 22 milyon 344 bin 407         
10:51
Rus iş insanından karısına büyük jest! Bodrum'a 3 günde yarım milyon dolar bıraktı Rus iş insanından karısına büyük jest! Bodrum'a 3 günde yarım milyon dolar bıraktı         
10:37
Pazarlık oldu mu? Deniz Baykal'dan gündeme bomba gibi düşen iddiaya yanıt geldi Pazarlık oldu mu? Deniz Baykal'dan gündeme bomba gibi düşen iddiaya yanıt geldi         
09:51
Messi, paylaşımıyla tüm dikkatleri üzerine çekti! Eşi Antonella Roccuzzo'nun spor yaptığı anlar büyük ilgi gördü Messi, paylaşımıyla tüm dikkatleri üzerine çekti! Eşi Antonella Roccuzzo'nun spor yaptığı anlar büyük ilgi gördü         
22:47
Yeni yasa devrede! Köpeğe tecavüz eden sapık bu kez elini kolunu sallayarak gidemedi Yeni yasa devrede! Köpeğe tecavüz eden sapık bu kez elini kolunu sallayarak gidemedi         
18:06
Bikini giymeyi kabul etmeyen Norveçli kadın hentbolculara, ABD'li ünlü şarkıcı Pink'ten destek geldi Bikini giymeyi kabul etmeyen Norveçli kadın hentbolculara, ABD'li ünlü şarkıcı Pink'ten destek geldi         
17:24
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 27.07.2021 13:22:20. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Turkey reports 16,809 new Covid-19 cases - Ministry of Health - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement