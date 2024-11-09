KADEM\'s \'6th International Women and Justice Summit\' ended

Güncel

ORGANISED by the Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM), the 6th International Women and Justice Summit with the theme 'Artificial Intelligence and Women' continued on 9 November with the participation of expert guests. At the Summit at Haliç University, ways of how artificial intelligence can be used better not only for women but for all humanity were sought.

Organised by the Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM), the 6th International Women and Justice Summit with the main theme of 'Artificial Intelligence and Women' started on 8 November with the addresses of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Following the opening speeches of Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş and KADEM Chairman Assoc. Dr. Saliha Okur Gümrükçüoğlu, the Leaders Session was held with the participation of ministers from various countries.

On the second day of the summit, held on 9 November, sessions were hosted with the participation of expert guests and authorised names. Demirören Media Human Resources Group President Elif Karacaoğlu and Demirören Media Digital Media Directors also attended the Artificial Intelligence and Women Summit, of which Demirören Media was one of the communication sponsors.

'Artificial Intelligence, Knowledge Generation and Algorithms' session moderated by Dr. Ravza Altuntaş Çakır, Member of KADEM Academic Advisory Board, was attended by Mariyah Saifuddin, Founder of Innovative Solution Partners Inc, Lambert Hogenhout, UN Chief of Data, Artificial Intelligence and Responsible Technology, Prof. Dr. Ömer Faruk Ertuğrul from Batman University, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Şebnem Özdemir from İstinye University. In the discussions, it was emphasised that the ways of preventing discrimination caused by artificial intelligence, as well as how data sets should be fed and which resources should be used to produce fair results for everyone are decisive.

Guests of the session 'Artificial Intelligence, Socio-Cultural Codes' moderated by Dr. Betül Özel Çiçek, Director of Advocacy and Research Department of KADEM were Borbála Csete, Independent Cultural Consultant, Francesca Alessandra Lisi, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Francesca Alessandra Lisi from Aldo Moro University of Bari, Karen de Sousa Pesse, Senior Manager at Salesforce, Moana Sangeo, Entrepreneur and Founder of Awaken Your Human Design. In the discussion on how artificial intelligence is changing the family structure, it was stated that the elderly, who used to be the wise person of the family, are now dependent on grandchildren for both the use of technology and the control of the accuracy of the information provided by the tools. During the speeches, the need to ensure the accessibility of this field so that more women can work in the field of technology was underlined, and it was reminded that draft legislation on artificial intelligence technologies is being prepared in many countries, and it was emphasised that everyone should share their knowledge, lessons learned and good examples.

Opportunities offered by artificial intelligence for women's well-being and the impact of women's employment in artificial intelligence on both the sector and society were analysed. Moderated by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Uğur Özdemir, the session titled 'The Effects of Artificial Intelligence on Women's Well-being' was held with the participation of Lisa Brunet, Managing Partner and CEO of DZLP Group, Lizette Soria, Gender Studies Expert, Miklos Gaspar, Director of UN Information Centre and Şule Güner, Artificial Intelligence Writer. In the session, the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence for the welfare of women and the impact of women's employment in artificial intelligence on both the sector and society in general were analysed.

KADEM Media and Press Board Member Meryem İlayda Atlas moderated the panel titled 'Democratic Advocacy and Rights-Based Activism' with the participation of Ana Prica from UNESCO, Entrepreneur, Member of Women's Platform for Ethical Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Jess Evans, Higer Digital Business Person, Vice President of Strategic Services, Merve Hickok, President of the Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy Centre.

'Ethical Discussions and Political Regulations on Artificial Intelligence' panel, which examined the justice, openness and accountability of artificial intelligence and discussed different topics, was moderated by KADEM Board Member Dr. Nursem Keskin Aksay. Panel speakers; Senior Lecturer in Applied Ethics and Cyber Security, Griffith University Dr. David Tuffley, Social Entrepreneur, Founder of Lighthouse3, Women in Artificial Intelligence Ethics Mia Shah Dand AI Minds Academy Entrepreneur, Founder and Director Dr. Nour Naim, answered the questions of the audience after their presentations, as in other panels.

Guests of the 'Inspiring Women' session chaired by KADEM Academic Advisory Board Member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nagihan Haliloğlu were Assoc. Prof. Dr. Chika Yinka-Banjo from the University of Lagos, Centro-i Entrepreneur and CEO Dr. Elena Estavillo, RoofStacks & GoArt Metaverse Entrepreneur Esra Soylu, Leak Signal Advisory Board Member Melina Scotto, NeuroVision AI Tech, FROM YOUR EYES Founder and CEO Zülal Tannur. The panel evaluated constructive discourses surrounding actionable steps towards promoting a more inclusive and equitable AI ecosystem for women in the future.

KADEM 6th International Women and Justice Summit ended with the reading of the 'Final Declaration'.

WITNESSES DESCRIBE ISRAEL'S ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-ASSISTED GENOCIDE

During the 6th International Justice and Women's Summit, a special section was opened for the genocide in Gaza. The 'media zone' set up in the event area at Haliç University was reserved for talks on 'Artificial Intelligence Supported Genocide: Gaza' was reserved for dialogues. In the section reserved for guests who witnessed the massacres and worked to make the voices of the victims heard; jurist, writer, activist Prof. Dr. Khaled A. Beydoun, known for his work on Islamophobia, documentary photographer, artist Belal Khaled and TRT International News Broadcasts Digital Channel Coordinator Hatice Banu Acar took part. Mini interviews were organised in the area and the questions of the participants were answered.